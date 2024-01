Jason Carroll’s MOD70 Argo (USA) crossed the RORC Transatlantic Race finish line Saturday 13 January 2024.

Argo crossed the finish outside Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina, Grenada at 22:34:30 UTC to take Multihull Line Honours in the 10th edition of the RORC Transatlantic Race, in an elapsed time of 06d 10h 34m 30s.

The Argo crew:

Jason Carroll, Chad Corning, Pete Cumming, Charlie Ogletree, Alister Richardson and Brian Thompson.