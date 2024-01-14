SailGP – Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix day 2

Another light weather forecast for Day 2 of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix, with seven of the teams still in with a chance to make the winner-takes-all final.

Day 2 LATEST: In the Final Pete Burling took New Zealand off the line fast in clear wind to lad at mark 1 from USA and Spain.

Spain closed-up on New Zealand at gate 2 and the Kiwies covered to lead at gate 3, where Spain held off the USA but were then overtaken, and both New Zealand and USA tacked early.

At mark 4 New Zealand rounded ahead to take their second Final win.

Spain came in fast to the mark to round ahead of USA and claim second at the finish, 24 secs behind the Kiwies.

Race 5 was another runaway win for Spain, who came fast out of the line to lead at mark 1 from Germany. The Brits came out of the windward end and were forced wide to round 8th.

At gate 2 Spain was round and away with Germany second and New Zealand third. Giles Scott rounded fifth, he continued to improvesailing over New Zealand to take 4th at gate 3.

At the finish Diago Botin and Spain took a 52 sec win ahead of Germany, with USA third and Britain 4th, best result of the weekend.

Race 4 – Chaotic start with majority over the start line in race 4, and it was Tom Slingsby and the Aussie team who sailed away, leaving the rest to fight for the places.

Giles Scott got the British team upto fifth at gate 2, and held it to the finish, 2min 11sec behind the leader.

France took second and Germany came through inside USA to take third.

This set the three boat final race for Spain, USA and New Zealand.



