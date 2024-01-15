ARKEA ULTIM CHALLENGE – Le Cléac’h to make stopover in Recife

Armel Le Cléac’h, Maxi Banque Populaire XI, is to make a stopover in Recife

Armel Le Cléac’h and the Maxi Banque Populaire XI are heading to the Brazilian port of Recife to the repair the pulpit on the main hull and replace the tack line fitting for the gennaker.

Interviewed as part of the bi-weekly ARKEA ULTIM CHALLENGE – Brest program, broadcast last Saturday afternoon, Le Cléac’h revealed what had slowed him down earlier.

The problem was with his largest headsail, the J0, which he was unable to set

With Le Cléac’h due in the Southern Ocean in a few days time his team say it it is imperative that this part of the boat is functional for the rest of the race.

During the pit-stop, members of Team Banque Populaire report they will take the opportunity to also resolve a problem discovered on the hydraulics of the foil system.

The boat is expected to arrive in Recife Monday morning (French time) and it will be met with members of the technical team. It will stop for at least 24 hours as required by the rules of the race governing a stopover.