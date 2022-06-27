5.5 Metre Scandinavian Gold Cup – Wins for AUS and GBR

Wins for Australia and Britain on first day of 5.5 Metre Scandinavian Gold Cup . . . In a unique first to three wins format, only race wins count.

The 2022 5.5 Metre Scandinavian Gold Cup began at Hankø, Norway, with race wins for the Australian entry Ku-Ring-Gai 3 (AUS 66) and Britain’s Jean Genie (GBR 42).

Cup holders, Kristian Nergaard’s Artemis (NOR 57) got off to a good start, building a comfortable lead in the first race and holding off the hard pushing Ku-Ring-Gai 3.

However, a rare mistake from Nergaard on the finish line let the Australians take the first race by less than a boat length.

The wind had started to build as the second race started, with Artemis forcing Jean Genie out of the start. The British team, with Elliot Hanson helming, restarted, but were last with a lot of work to do.

However, as the wind and the chop increased, they worked their way through the fleet, rounding the top in fourth, and then took the lead on the second upwind as the new Dave Hollom design came into its own and powered through the fleet.

Jean Genie led round the next lap to take the win.

Meanwhile in the Royal Kaag Classic Cup, Trial (FIN 4) took the wins.

Many of the other boats already here in Hankø ahead of next week’s World Championship are taking part in the Grundig Hankø Race Week.

5.5 Metre Scandinavian Gold Cup after 2 races – Winner is first to three wins

1st AUS 66 John BACON James MAJGOR Terry WETTON 1 4 – – 5 pts

2nd BAH 24 Mark HOLOWESKO Christoph BURGER Peter VLASOV 3 2 – – 5 pts

3rd NOR 57 Kristian NERGAARD Johan BARNE Trond SOLLI-SÆTHER 2 3 – – 5 pts

4th GBR 42 Elliot HANSON Andrew PALFREY Sam HAINES 5 1 – – 6 pts

5th NOR 68 Eivind ASTRUP Herve CUNNINGHAM Lasse BERTHELSEN 4 7 – – 11 pts

6th SUI 226 Cyrus GOLCHAN Hans von WERDT Andreas KINDLIMANN 7 5 – – 12 pts

Grundif Classic Race Week results available here . . .