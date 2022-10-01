Bo Petersen is 2022 OK Dinghy European Champion

Bo Petersen won his third OK Dinghy European Championship at Société Nautique de Bandol, France, after one final race was sailed on Saturday in Bandol.

Stefan de Vries takes the silver while race winner Valerian Lebrun takes the bronze.

Nick Craig finished the final race third and tied on 16 points with Lebrun, dropping to fourth overall after countback.

The final race was sailed in 18-22 knots and big waves with a close battle between de Vries and Petersen, who started the day on level points. De Vries had a good lead at the top, but Petersen was ahead at the bottom mark.

De Vries passed him up the final beat to cross in second behind Lebrun and take the title. However de Vries was scored UFD for being over the line at the start, handing the title to Petersen.

It was a dramatic end to what has been an epic week in Bandol. With the wind increasing and the forecast for much, much more wind, further racing was abandoned for the day.

OK Dinghy Final Leading Results after 7 races (80 entries)

1st DEN 21 PETERSEN Bo – – 11 pts

2nd NED 6 DE VRIES Stefan – – 14 pts

3rd FRA 11 LEBRUN Valerian – – 16 pts

4th GBR 223 NICK Craig – – 16 pts

5th FRA 75 HAY Laurent – – 34 pts

6th GBR 1 CLARK Russel – – 35 pts

7th GBR 11 DAVIS ANDY – – 42 pts

8th GER 77 BEHRENS SONKE – – 55 pts

9th NZL 599 WILCOX Greg – – 56 pts

10th NZL 573 GOWER Luke – – 61 pts

11th SWE 73 MURE PATRIC – – 65 pts

12th GBR 2260 BRADBURN Ed – – 68 pts

13th GER 5 TIETJE Ralf – – 98 pts

14th GER 81 DIETMAN Jan – – 105 pts

15th SWE 14 SODERBERG Hakan – – 109 pts

16th FRA 8 PETETIN Timothe – – 116 pts

17th SWE 100 HANSSON-MILD Thomas – – 126 pts

18th GER 32 ROSSBACHER FABIAN – – 129 pts

19th POL 17 RADZKI Jarowslav – – 132 pts

20th GBR 2252 WOODS Tony – – 139 pts

Full results available here . . .