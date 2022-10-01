Bo Petersen is 2022 OK Dinghy European Champion

Bo Petersen won his third OK Dinghy European Championship at Société Nautique de Bandol, France, after one final race was sailed on Saturday in Bandol.
Stefan de Vries takes the silver while race winner Valerian Lebrun takes the bronze.
Nick Craig finished the final race third and tied on 16 points with Lebrun, dropping to fourth overall after countback.
The final race was sailed in 18-22 knots and big waves with a close battle between de Vries and Petersen, who started the day on level points. De Vries had a good lead at the top, but Petersen was ahead at the bottom mark.
De Vries passed him up the final beat to cross in second behind Lebrun and take the title. However de Vries was scored UFD for being over the line at the start, handing the title to Petersen.
It was a dramatic end to what has been an epic week in Bandol. With the wind increasing and the forecast for much, much more wind, further racing was abandoned for the day.
OK Dinghy Final Leading Results after 7 races (80 entries)
1st DEN 21 PETERSEN Bo – – 11 pts
2nd NED 6 DE VRIES Stefan – – 14 pts
3rd FRA 11 LEBRUN Valerian – – 16 pts
4th GBR 223 NICK Craig – – 16 pts
5th FRA 75 HAY Laurent – – 34 pts
6th GBR 1 CLARK Russel – – 35 pts
7th GBR 11 DAVIS ANDY – – 42 pts
8th GER 77 BEHRENS SONKE – – 55 pts
9th NZL 599 WILCOX Greg – – 56 pts
10th NZL 573 GOWER Luke – – 61 pts
11th SWE 73 MURE PATRIC – – 65 pts
12th GBR 2260 BRADBURN Ed – – 68 pts
13th GER 5 TIETJE Ralf – – 98 pts
14th GER 81 DIETMAN Jan – – 105 pts
15th SWE 14 SODERBERG Hakan – – 109 pts
16th FRA 8 PETETIN Timothe – – 116 pts
17th SWE 100 HANSSON-MILD Thomas – – 126 pts
18th GER 32 ROSSBACHER FABIAN – – 129 pts
19th POL 17 RADZKI Jarowslav – – 132 pts
20th GBR 2252 WOODS Tony – – 139 pts