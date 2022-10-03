American Magic open winter training in Pensacola, Florida

Tom Slingsby will join the American Magic team in Pensacola, Florida, where the NYYC American Magic has its training base and begins working toward the 37th America’s Cup.

Slingsby sailed with Oracle Team USA in the 2013 and 2017 America’s Cup matches and won the first two seasons of SailGP as the driver of the Australian Team. He will continue with his role on the Australia SailGP Team.

He will join Britain’s Paul Goodison who will continue with American Magic in the team’s second hunt for the America’s Cup.

New York Yacht Club’s American Magic AC75 was re-launched after 17 September 2022 in accordance with the AC37 Protocol.

The team will remain in Pensacola all winter until relocating to Barcelona for the final push into AC37.

The 37th America’s Cup will take place in Barcelona, Spain in September and October of 2024.

Related Post:



Ainslie moves British Americas cup team to Mallorca

Iain Murray and Richard Slater return for 37th America’s Cup