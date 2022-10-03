RS800 Inland Championship Title for Morris and Fillmore of Hayling Island SC

Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore of Hayling Island SC were winners of the RS800 Rope4Boat Inland Championship held at Grafham Water SC.

Morris and Fillmore won the first three races before Fiona Hampshire and Hugh Shone of Swanage SC broke their run with a win in race 4.

Morris and Fillmore then won race 5 and were able to sit-out race 6, which went to Luke and Emma McEwen of Royal Lymingyon YC.

Overall Morris and Fillmore finished with six points, three ahead of Luke and Emma McEwen with third place going to Hampshire and Shone on 19 points.

2022 RS800 Rope4Boat Inland Championship – Final

1st Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore – – 1 1 1 2 1 -12 – – 6 pts

2nd Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen – – 2 2 2 -4 2 1 – – 9 pts

3rd Fiona Hampshire and Hugh Shone – – -12 6 6 1 3 2 – – 18 pts

4th Fred Lord and Louise Gale – – 3 3 3 -5 5 5 – – 19 pts

5th Martin Orton and Ian Brooks – – 5 4 4 3 -8 3 – – 19 pts

6th Ralph Singleton and Nuala Sellwood – – 4 5 5 -8 4 6 – – 24 pts

7th Peter Curtis and James Curtis – – -12 9 7 7 6 4 – – 33 pts

8th Bryan Ormond and Anna Prescott – – 7 7 -10 9 7 8 – – 38 pts

9th Debbie Clark and Daniel Goodman – – 8 -12 12 6 10 7 – – 43 pts

10th Joshua Poat and Robbie Cherry – – -12 10 8 10 9 9 – – 46 pts

11th Alistair Hodgson and Ella Spain – – 6 8 9 -12 12 12 – – 47 pts