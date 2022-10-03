RS200 Inland Championship to Ben Whaley and Lorna Glen

Ben Whaley and Lorna Glen of Parkstone YC were winners of the 2022 RS200 Rope4Boat Inland Championship held at Grafham Water SC.

Whaley and Glen opened their chamionship with back-to-back wins and although they did not win any further races, after discarding a sixth place they finished title winners with 11 pts.

In second place overall were Chris and Nicki Webber, also with two race wins, and after discading a ninth counting 13pts.

Third place went to Tom and Tristan Ahlheid with 16 pts.

David Jessop and Sophie Mear won race 3 and finished in fourth overall with 18 pts, while Matt Venables and Bethan Matthew, who took race five, finished fifth overall on 23 pts.

2022 Rope4Boats RS200 Inland Championships – Final leaders (20 entries)



1st Ben Whaley and Lorna Glen 1 1 -6 2 4 3 – – 11 pts

2nd Chris Webber and Nicki Webber -9 6 3 1 2 1 – – 13 pts

3rd Tom Ahlheid and Tristan Ahlheid 4 3 2 -12 5 2 – – 16 pts

4th David Jessop and Sophie Mear 5 2 1 4 -10 6 – – 18 pts

5th Matt Venables and Bethan Matthew 8 -14 7 3 1 4 – – 23 pts

6th Steve Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill 2 5 -9 5 6 5 – – 23 pts

7th Jamie Harris and Ellen Main -14 9 4 8 3 9 – – 33 pts

8th Paris Thomas and Marta Uncio Ribera 3 -11 5 9 9 7 – – 33 pts

9th Andrew Barnett and Lynne Radcliffe 11 4 10 7 8 -12 – – 40 pts

10th Fresh Abendstern and Matt Taylor -13 10 8 10 7 8 – – 43 pts

Full results availabel here . . .