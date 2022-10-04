RS400 Inland Championship 2022 title for Sam Knight and Chris Bownes

Sam Knight and Chris Bownes of Bartley SC were winners of the 2022 RS400 Inland Championship Inland Championship held at Grafham Water SC.

Four back-to-back wins set Knight and Bownes on course for the title, and despite an OCS in race five after discard they finished wth nine points and one point head of Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst.

Groves and Parkhurst of the Beaver SC won the two final races to break their tie with Jamie Calder and Keith Bedborough of Dalgety Bay SC and claim second place overall.

Calder and Bedborough took third with 12 pts to complete the RS400 podium

In fourth were Chris Pickles and Matt Sharman on 19 pts, fifth Stewart and Sarah Robertson with 27 pts and sixth Christopher Eames and Rachel Tilley with 28 pts.

The RS400 fleet with 36 entries were the biggest of the three RS fleets holding their Inland Championships at Grafham Water SC over the weekend of the 1 and 2 October.

2022 RS400 Inland Championship – Final Leaders (36 entries)

1st Sam Knight and Chris Bownes 1 1 1 1 -37 5 – – 9 pts

2nd Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst 2 -5 2 4 1 1 – – 10 pts

3rd Jamie Calder and Keith Bedborough 3 2 -5 3 2 2 – – 12 pts

4th Chris Pickles and Matt Sharman 5 6 3 2 3 -7 – – 19 pts

5th Stewart Robertson and Sarah Roberton 4 4 7 -37 4 8 – – 27 pts

6th Christopher Eames and Rachel Tilley 6 7 4 -37 5 6 – – 28 pts

7th Jacob Ainsworth and Kayleigh Roberts 9 3 9 9 6 -15 – – 36 pts

8th Hamish Gledhill and Ross Southwell 8 -37 6 6 7 9 – – 36 pts

9th Howard Farbrother and Louise Hosken -23 17 8 8 10 3 – – 46 pts

10th Alex Oyston and Nick Hunt 7 8 17 5 11 -19 – – 48 pts

11th Garry Knott and Sam Grayton -27 14 12 14 9 4 – – 53 pts

12th Ben Williamson and Charlie Ticehurst 10 -25 13 7 13 10 – – 53 pts

13th Chris Larr and Abigail Larr 12 11 10 10 -14 14 – – 57 pts

14th Richard Gray and Jon Dyas 11 9 11 12 -21 16 – – 59 pts

15th Mick Whitmore and Sarah Whitmore 14 12 16 -37 12 12 – – 66 pts

Full results available here . . .