Iain Murray and Richard Slater return for 37th America’s Cup in positions they both occupied for the 36th America’s Cup in Auckland.

America’s Cup Events Limited (ACE) confirmed that Iain Murray has been appointed as Independent Regatta Director for the 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona alongside Richard Slater who continues in the role as Chief Umpire.

Richard Slater, one of the architects of many of the rules governing high-performance foiling, will be a key figure making the sporting calls in real-time and co-ordinating the Umpire Team and International Jury.

The role also requires Slater to continue the development of the America’s Cup edition of the Racing Rules of Sailing, including the World Sailing approval processes.

Slater’s involvement with the America’s Cup goes back to the Young Australia syndicate of 1999 where he acted as Rules Advisor to the team that included a young Jimmy Spithill on the helm.

Stints as a respected International Umpire and International Judge ensued across events including the World Match Race Tour, Volvo Ocean Race and as a Rules Advisor to the Australian Team at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Murray’s role will see him take charge of all aspects on the water of the 37th America’s Cup and all AC World Series Events in the lead up to the regatta’s start in September 2024.

Widely respected throughout the sailing world, Murray was the Australian representative in the Star Class at the 2008 Olympic Games in China and can also count two Etchells World Championships (1984 & 2019).

And being part of no less than nine, line honours victories in the Rolex Sydney-Hobart Yacht Race aboard Wild Oats XI.

Having been appointed in 2010, Iain Murray’s first stint as Regatta Director was for the 34th America’s Cup in 2013 in San Francisco, before repeating the role in Bermuda at the 35th America’s Cup in 2017.

At this time, he was also CEO of America’s Cup Race Management (ACRM), a neutral body tasked with logistical and sporting aspects of the America’s Cup World Series held throughout both campaigns.

Speaking about the appointments, Grant Dalton, CEO of Emirates Team New Zealand commented:

“I am delighted to welcome back Iain and Richard to the vital roles of Regatta Director and Chief Umpire for the 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona. Both bring vast experience and a deep understanding of this particular brand of high-performance, grand-prix sailing and their knowledge will be invaluable both as the events get underway and in the lead up to the regattas.”

