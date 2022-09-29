Formula Kite Europeans – Difficult Lift Off at Nafpaktos, Greece

A split day for conditions on the first day of racing at the 2022 Lepanto Formula Kite European Championships in Nafpaktos, Greece.

In the morning the women’s 47-strong fleet completed four back-to-back races in 11 to 14 knot winds on the Gulf of Patras.

Poema Newland, Jessie Kampman and Alexia Fancelli of France hold the top three places.

Other race winners in the women’s competition were Jingle Chen from China who improved throughout the day, Australian Breiana Whitehead, Lauriane Nolot from France and Poland’s Izabela Satrian and Julia Damasiewicz.

Britain’s Ella Geiger finished down in 37th, never making the top 10 in any race.

The breeze picked up for the men’s session later in the afternoon for the 90-strong fleet divided into three qualifying groups.

The increasing gustiness up to 20 knots made launching and recovery from the narrow beach hazardous for some riders. With the breeze showing no signs of steadying out, the men only completed two races in each of the three groups.

Leadingd with scores of 1,4 was Germany’s Jannis Maus who looked very comfortable in the uncomfortable conditions. On equal points with the leader is Italy’s young rider, Riccardo Pianosi, while best of the strong French squad was Nico Parlier in third place.

Defending European Champion, 16 year old Max Maeder from Singapore, started out well with a race win before falling to 9th and is sixth overall.

Britain’s Jack Mckendrick is 18th overall with a 5 and 13.

By the end of Thursday, qualifying will be complete and the fleet will be reorganised into gold, silver and bronze groups.

Men – Formula Kite Europeans – Leaders after 2 races (90 entries)

1st GER Jannis Maus – – 1 4 – – 5 pts

2nd ITA Riccardo Pianosi – – 3 2 – – 5 pts

3rd FRA Nico Parlier – – 3.0 SP1 3 – – 6 pts

4th GER Florian Gruber – – 5 2 – – 7 pts

5th CYP Denis Taradin – – 3 5 – – 8 pts

6th SGP Maximilian Maeder – – 1 9 – – 10 pts

7th USA Noah Runciman – – 10 1 – – 11 pts

8th NZL Lukas Walton-Keim – – 8 3 – – 11 pts

9th POL Maksymilian Zakowski – – 1 11 – – 12 pts

10th BRA Bruno Lobo – – 8 4 – – 12 pts

Best GBR:

18th GBR Jack Mckendrick – – 5 13 – – 18.0 pts

Women – Formula Kite Europeans – Leaders after 4 races (47 entries)

1st FRA Poema Newland – – 1 2 -3 2 – – 5 pts

2nd FRA Jessie Kampman – – 2 -3 1 3 – – 6 pts

3rd FRA Alexia Fancelli – – 2 -4 1 4 – – 7 pts

4th CHN Jingle Chen – – -10 5 2 1 – – 8 pts

5th AUS Breiana Whitehead – – 4 1 -7 3 – – 8 pts

6th ESP Gisela Pulido Borrell – – 5 2 3 -11 – – 10 pts

7th ISR Gal Zukerman – – 3 3 4 -9 – – 10 pts

8th FRA Lauriane Nolot – – 3 1 -11 8 – – 12 pts

9th POL Izabela Satrjan – – -6 5 6 1 – – 12 pts

10th pol Julia Damasiewicz – – 1 -11 10 2 – – 13 pts

Best GBR:

37nd GBR Ella Geiger – – 14 SP1 17 -19 19 – – 50 pts

Full results available here . . .