OK Dinghy Europeans – Three Races . . . Three Winners

Following two days of mistral winds, racing finally got underway at the 2022 OK Dinghy European Championship, at Société Nautique de Bandol, France.
Valerian Lebrun from France (2 1 4) is the early leader after the first day of racing. He is tied on seven points with Bo Petersen (3 3 1) from Denmark with Stefan de Vries (1 2 5), of The Netherlands in third place on eight points.
In fourth place is Britain’s Nick Craig (7 4 2) with 13 points and fifth the new British champion, Russel Clark with 16 points, then in sixth Laurent Hay of France on 19 points.
Three more races are scheduled on Friday. Racing continues until Saturday.
OK Dinghy Leading Results after 3 races (80 entries)
1st FRA 11 LEBRUN Valerian – – 2 1 4 – – 7 pts
2nd DEN 21 PETERSEN Bo – – 3 3 1 – – 7 pts
3rd NED 6 DE VRIES Stefan – – 1 2 5 – – 8 pts
4th GBR 223 NICK Craig – – 7 4 2 – – 13 pts
5th GBR 1 CLARK Russel – – 5 5 6 – – 16 pts
6th FRA 75 HAY Laurent – – 4 12 3 – – 19 pts
7th SWE 100 HANSSON-MILD Thomas – – 6 8 7 – – 21 pts
8th GBR 11 DAVIS ANDY – – 9 6 9 – – 24 pts
9th SWE 73 MURE PATRIC – – 8 10 8 – – 26 pts
10th NZL 599 WILCOX Greg – – 10 9 11 – – 30 pts
11th SWE 14 SODERBERG Hakan – – 11 14 10 – – 35 pts
12th NZL 573 GOWER Luke – – 13 7 16 – – 36 pts
13th GBR 2260 BRADBURN Ed – – 19 13 12 – – 44 pts
14th GER 77 BEHRENS SONKE – – 17 11 18 – – 46 pts
15th GER 852 NISSEN Michael – – 15 19 14 – – 48 pts
16th GER 4 BOGUHN Lutz – – 14 17 22 – – 53 pts
17th DEN 61 KOFOED-LARSEN Henrik – – 18 15 23 – – 56 pts
18th DEN 1565 JOHANSEN Mogens – – 20 26 13 – – 59 pts
19th POL 777 STRUMMICH Michal – – 23 20 20 – – 63 pts
20th DEN 1577 HOLM Jorgen – – 16 37 15 – – 68 pts