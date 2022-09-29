OK Dinghy Europeans – Three Races . . . Three Winners

Following two days of mistral winds, racing finally got underway at the 2022 OK Dinghy European Championship, at Société Nautique de Bandol, France.

Valerian Lebrun from France (2 1 4) is the early leader after the first day of racing. He is tied on seven points with Bo Petersen (3 3 1) from Denmark with Stefan de Vries (1 2 5), of The Netherlands in third place on eight points.

In fourth place is Britain’s Nick Craig (7 4 2) with 13 points and fifth the new British champion, Russel Clark with 16 points, then in sixth Laurent Hay of France on 19 points.

Three more races are scheduled on Friday. Racing continues until Saturday.

OK Dinghy Leading Results after 3 races (80 entries)

1st FRA 11 LEBRUN Valerian – – 2 1 4 – – 7 pts

2nd DEN 21 PETERSEN Bo – – 3 3 1 – – 7 pts

3rd NED 6 DE VRIES Stefan – – 1 2 5 – – 8 pts

4th GBR 223 NICK Craig – – 7 4 2 – – 13 pts

5th GBR 1 CLARK Russel – – 5 5 6 – – 16 pts

6th FRA 75 HAY Laurent – – 4 12 3 – – 19 pts

7th SWE 100 HANSSON-MILD Thomas – – 6 8 7 – – 21 pts

8th GBR 11 DAVIS ANDY – – 9 6 9 – – 24 pts

9th SWE 73 MURE PATRIC – – 8 10 8 – – 26 pts

10th NZL 599 WILCOX Greg – – 10 9 11 – – 30 pts

11th SWE 14 SODERBERG Hakan – – 11 14 10 – – 35 pts

12th NZL 573 GOWER Luke – – 13 7 16 – – 36 pts

13th GBR 2260 BRADBURN Ed – – 19 13 12 – – 44 pts

14th GER 77 BEHRENS SONKE – – 17 11 18 – – 46 pts

15th GER 852 NISSEN Michael – – 15 19 14 – – 48 pts

16th GER 4 BOGUHN Lutz – – 14 17 22 – – 53 pts

17th DEN 61 KOFOED-LARSEN Henrik – – 18 15 23 – – 56 pts

18th DEN 1565 JOHANSEN Mogens – – 20 26 13 – – 59 pts

19th POL 777 STRUMMICH Michal – – 23 20 20 – – 63 pts

20th DEN 1577 HOLM Jorgen – – 16 37 15 – – 68 pts

Full results available here . . .