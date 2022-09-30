Formula Kite Europeans – Leaders Boschetti of Italy and Jessie Kampman of France

Lorenzo Boschetti of Italy moved to the front of the pack on day three of the 2022 Lepanto Formula Kite European Championships in Nafpaktos, Greece.

With scores of 2,1,1,1 from his qualifying Red Group, the Italian took a one-point lead ahead of Denis Taradin from Cyprus who enjoyed his own three-win day in Blue Group.

There was yet another three-race winner in Yellow Group, Singapore’s Max Maeder who moved to third overall in the standings.

Britain’s Jack Mckendrick is 458th overall.

The French continue to dominate the women’s division, with Lauriane Nolot winning both her races to move up to fourth overall behind three of her teammates.

In the other half of the qualifying group, Jessie Kampman from France also won both heats and moves into the lead two points ahead of fellow ‘Frenchies’ Poema Newland and Alexia Fancelli in second and third overall respectively.

Best non-French rider in fifth place is Australia’s Breiana Whitehead who continues to race very consistently.

Britain’s Ella Geiger drops to 45th.

Thursday marked the end of the qualifying phase. Friday sees the fleets reorganised into gold, silver and bronze.

Men – Formula Kite Europeans – Leaders after 6 races (90 entries)

1st ITA Lorenzo Boschetti – – -31 2 2 1 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd CYP Denis Taradin – – 3 -5 1 2 1 1 – – 8 pts

3rd SGP Maximilian Maeder – – 1 -9 5 1 1 1 – – 9 pts

4th SLO Toni Vodisek – – -31 1 2 2 2 2 – – 9 pts

5th FRA Max Nocher – – 3.0 RDG 2.8 RDG 3 -4 2 2 – – 12.8 pts

6th ITA Riccardo Pianosi – – 3 2 2 5 -31 2 – – 14 pts

7th CRO Martin Dolenc – – -31 3 5 3 2 3 – – 16 pts

8th POL Jan Marciniak – – -31 1 6 1 5 4 – – 17 pts

9th GER Jannis Maus – – 1 4 3 -9 6 3 – – 17 pts

10th MON Alexander Ehlen – – -31 5 1 2 5 7 – – 20 pts

Best GBR:

45th GBR Jack Mckendrick – – 5 13 18 17 18 -20 – – 71 pts

Women – Formula Kite Europeans – Leaders after 6 races (47 entries)

1st FRA Jessie Kampman – – 2 -3 1 3 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd FRA Poema Newland – – 1 2 3 2 2 -15 – – 10 pts

3rd FRA Alexia Fancelli – – 2 -4 1 4 4 2 – – 13 pts

4th FRA Lauriane Nolot – – 3 1 -11 8 1 1 – – 14 pts

5th AUS Breiana Whitehead – – 4 1 -7 3 5 3 – – 16 pts

6th ESP Gisela Pulido Borrell – – 5 2 3 -11 5 3 – – 18 pts

7th ISR Gal Zukerman – – 3 3 4 -9 6 4 – – 20 pts

8th CHN Jingle Chen – – 10 5 2 1 3 -19 – – 21 pts

9th POL Magdalena Woyciechowska – – -25 7 2 5 6 4 – – 24 pts

10th ISR Maya Ashkenazi – – 4 9 4 -25 7 2 – – 26 pts

Best GBR

37th GBR Ella Geiger – – 14 SP1 17 19 19 -20 20 – – 89 pts

Full results available here . . .