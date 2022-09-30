OK Dinghy Europeans – Petersen and de Vries battle for Title

-
- Bo Petersen takes lead on epic third day at OK Dinghy Europeans in Bandol
- Britain’s Nick Craig moves into third overall
Nick Craig is just four points back behind leaders Bo Petersen and Stefan de Vries of The Netherlands who are tied on nine points after six races.
Petersen had the best of the day winning the first two races using his exceptional downwind speed well, while de Vries was better upwind.
Craig also had his moments near the front for a 2, 3, 2, which leaves him four points off the top two.
Thursday’s leader, Valerian Lebrun, from France, couldn’t match the top three with three fourth places, and sits two points behind Craig.
Petersen won two races on Friday before de Vries won the final race of the day.
It looks like they will battle for the title on Saturday, while Crig defends his podium place.
The championship concludes on Saturday with two more races scheduled.
Top image – Ed Bradburn GBR
OK Dinghy Leading Results after 6 races (80 entries)
1st DEN 21 PETERSEN Bo – – 3 3 1 1 1 3 – – 9 pts
2nd NED 6 DE VRIES Stefan – – 1 2 5 3 2 1 – – 9 pts
3rd GBR 223 NICK Craig – – 7 4 2 2 3 2 – – 13 pts
4th FRA 11 LEBRUN Valerian – – 2 1 4 4 4 4 – – 15 pts
5th GBR 1 CLARK Russel – – 5 5 6 7 5 7 – – 28 pts
6th FRA 75 HAY Laurent – – 4 12 3 5 12 5 – – 29 pts
7th GBR 11 DAVIS ANDY – – 9 6 9 6 9 8 – – 38 pts
8th GER 77 BEHRENS SONKE – – 17 11 18 8 7 6 – – 49 pts
9th SWE 73 MURE PATRIC – – 8 10 8 BFD 11 12 – – 49 pts
10th NZL 599 WILCOX Greg – – 10 9 11 9 10 DNF – – 49 pts
11th NZL 573 GOWER Luke – – 13 7 16 20 6 9 – – 51 pts
12th GBR 2260 BRADBURN Ed – – 19 13 12 10 8 14 – – 57 pts
13th SWE 14 SODERBERG Hakan – – 11 14 10 21 19 DNF – – 75 pts
14th GER 5 TIETJE Ralf – – 31 23 17 16 14 11 – – 81 pts
15th DEN 61 KOFOED-LARSEN Henrik – – 18 15 23 11 15 DNF – – 82 pts