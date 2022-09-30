OK Dinghy Europeans – Petersen and de Vries battle for Title

Bo Petersen takes lead on epic third day at OK Dinghy Europeans in Bandol Britain’s Nick Craig moves into third overall



Nick Craig is just four points back behind leaders Bo Petersen and Stefan de Vries of The Netherlands who are tied on nine points after six races.

Petersen had the best of the day winning the first two races using his exceptional downwind speed well, while de Vries was better upwind.

Craig also had his moments near the front for a 2, 3, 2, which leaves him four points off the top two.

Thursday’s leader, Valerian Lebrun, from France, couldn’t match the top three with three fourth places, and sits two points behind Craig.

While Britain’s Nick Craig is up to third, just four points back, it is a big ask to overtake the two leaders.

Petersen won two races on Friday before de Vries won the final race of the day.

It looks like they will battle for the title on Saturday, while Crig defends his podium place.

The championship concludes on Saturday with two more races scheduled.

Top image – Ed Bradburn GBR

OK Dinghy Leading Results after 6 races (80 entries)

1st DEN 21 PETERSEN Bo – – 3 3 1 1 1 3 – – 9 pts

2nd NED 6 DE VRIES Stefan – – 1 2 5 3 2 1 – – 9 pts

3rd GBR 223 NICK Craig – – 7 4 2 2 3 2 – – 13 pts

4th FRA 11 LEBRUN Valerian – – 2 1 4 4 4 4 – – 15 pts

5th GBR 1 CLARK Russel – – 5 5 6 7 5 7 – – 28 pts

6th FRA 75 HAY Laurent – – 4 12 3 5 12 5 – – 29 pts

7th GBR 11 DAVIS ANDY – – 9 6 9 6 9 8 – – 38 pts

8th GER 77 BEHRENS SONKE – – 17 11 18 8 7 6 – – 49 pts

9th SWE 73 MURE PATRIC – – 8 10 8 BFD 11 12 – – 49 pts

10th NZL 599 WILCOX Greg – – 10 9 11 9 10 DNF – – 49 pts

11th NZL 573 GOWER Luke – – 13 7 16 20 6 9 – – 51 pts

12th GBR 2260 BRADBURN Ed – – 19 13 12 10 8 14 – – 57 pts

13th SWE 14 SODERBERG Hakan – – 11 14 10 21 19 DNF – – 75 pts

14th GER 5 TIETJE Ralf – – 31 23 17 16 14 11 – – 81 pts

15th DEN 61 KOFOED-LARSEN Henrik – – 18 15 23 11 15 DNF – – 82 pts

Full results available here . . .