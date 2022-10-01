Formula Kite Europeans – Max Maeder and Jessie Kampman lead into final stages

Max Maeder of Singapore takes overall lead in the men Jessie Kampman of France leads the women



Italy’s Riccardo Pianosi won the only gold fleet race completed for the men Friday and moves up to fifth overall at the 2022 Lepanto Formula Kite European Championships in Nafpaktos, Greece.

Max Maeder from Singapore was second in the race behind Pianosi and takes the overall lead by a point from Italian Lorenzo Boschetti.

Race wins for Magda Woyciechowska from Poland and Gal Zukerman from Israel moved them further up the women’s rankings at the end of day four.

Still holding on to her lead by a single point is Jessie Kampman of France, with the French continuing to dominate the women’s podium.

A 3 and 2 score for Lauriane Nolot of France moves her to second overall, just a point behind Kampman.

French Alexia Fancelli continues to hold third overall while Zukerman’s race win lifts the Israeli to fourth place.

The weather forecast is for better breeze on Saturday.

Gold fleet racing will continue, and the big goal will be to make it into the top 10 before the end of the day.

The final 10 in the men and the women will go forward to contest the Medal Series on Sunday.

Britain’s Ella Geiger is tenth in the women’s silver flight.

Men – Formula Kite Europeans – Leaders after 7 races (90 entries)

1st SGP Maximilian Maeder – – 1 -9 -5 1 1 1 2 – – 6 pts

2nd ITA Lorenzo Boschetti – – -31 2 2 1 1 1 -4 – – 7 pts

3rd CYP Denis Taradin – – 3 -5 1 2 1 1 -19 – – 8 pts

4th SLO Toni Vodisek – – -31 1 2 2 2 2 -20 – – 9 pts

5th ITA Riccardo Pianosi – – 3 2 2 -5 -31 2 1 – – 10 pts

6th FRA Max Nocher – – 3.0 RDG 2.8 RDG 3 -4 2 2 -5 – – 12.8 pts

Women – Formula Kite Europeans – Leaders after 8 races (47 entries)

1st FRA Jessie Kampman – – 2 -3 1 3 1 1 2 -22 – – 10 pts

2nd FRA Lauriane Nolot – – 3 1 -11 -8 1 1 3 2 – – 11 pts

3rd FRA Alexia Fancelli – – 2 -4 1 4 4 2 -15 4 – – 17 pts

4th ISR Gal Zukerman – – 3 3 4 -9 -6 4 6 1 – – 21 pts

5th FRA Poema Newland – – 1 2 3 2 2 -15 -25 14 – – 24 pts

6th AUS Breiana Whitehead – – 4 1 -7 3 5 3 -14 8 – – 24 pts

Full results available here . . .