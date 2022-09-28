OK Dinghy European Championship delayed by Mistral

The 80 OK Dinghies from 11 nations gathered in Bandol, France, for the 2022 European Championship were delayed by a mistral that caused the cancellation of Tuesday practice and Wednesday’s racing.

Championship racing was scheduled to begin at the Société Nautique de Bandol on Wednesday with ten races planned until Saturday 1 October.

It is hoped the mistral will moderate overnight but the rest of the event could present some challenging conditions to the fleet with more strong winds forecast.

However, those who arrived early have been training in some amazing sailing conditions, with big waves, sunshine and 20 knot winds on the bay over the past few days.

The OK Dinghy class loves coming to Bandol and this event marks a much-anticipated return to the home of OK Dinghy sailing on the Mediterranean.

The entry list is a who’s who of OK Dinghy sailing.

And includes five times world champion Nick Craig, from Britain, twice European champion Bo Petersen, from Denmark, plus past world champions Greg Wilcox, from New Zealand, and Thomas Hansson-Mild, from Sweden.

In addition, other top sailors here include Valerian Lebrun and Laurent Hay from France, Stefan de Vries, from the Netherlands, and Andy Davis, from Britain.