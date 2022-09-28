Sweden’s Anna Ostling and the Wings Sailing Team win inaugural Women’s Match Race Denmark.

Ostling and team secured the event win with a 2-0 win over French world No.1 ranked match racer Pauline Courtois and her Match in Pink Normandy Elite Team.

Best placed of the four British teams was Sophie Otter sailing with Amy Sparks, Scarlett Aanderson, Hebe Hemming and Harriet Ward of the RYA, finishing in fifth place.

The event at Skovshoved Harbour in Copenhagen, hosted by the Royal Danish YC was the second stage of the 2022 Women’s World Match Racing Tour, attracting twelve international women’s match racing teams to the three day event.

2022 Womens Match Race Denmark – Final Overall Results:

1st Anna Ostling, SWE

2nd Pauline Courtois, FRA

3rd Juliet Costanzo, AUS

4th Les Richter Vogelius, DEN

5th Ali Morrish, GBR

6th Sophie Otter, GBR

7th Kristine Mauritzen, DEN

8th Louise K Olesen, DEN

9th Sanna Mattsson, SWE

10th Margot Riou, FRA

11th Ellie Cumpsty, GRB

12th Octavia Owen, GBR