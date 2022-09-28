Sweden’s Anna Ostling and the Wings Sailing Team win inaugural Women’s Match Race Denmark.
Ostling and team secured the event win with a 2-0 win over French world No.1 ranked match racer Pauline Courtois and her Match in Pink Normandy Elite Team.
Best placed of the four British teams was Sophie Otter sailing with Amy Sparks, Scarlett Aanderson, Hebe Hemming and Harriet Ward of the RYA, finishing in fifth place.
The event at Skovshoved Harbour in Copenhagen, hosted by the Royal Danish YC was the second stage of the 2022 Women’s World Match Racing Tour, attracting twelve international women’s match racing teams to the three day event.
2022 Womens Match Race Denmark – Final Overall Results:
1st Anna Ostling, SWE
2nd Pauline Courtois, FRA
3rd Juliet Costanzo, AUS
4th Les Richter Vogelius, DEN
5th Ali Morrish, GBR
6th Sophie Otter, GBR
7th Kristine Mauritzen, DEN
8th Louise K Olesen, DEN
9th Sanna Mattsson, SWE
10th Margot Riou, FRA
11th Ellie Cumpsty, GRB
12th Octavia Owen, GBR