Formula Kite Europeans – Greek government stops on-water activity

The Tuesday weather forecast in western Greece was so apocalyptic that the government forbade any on-water activity, and that included the kiteboarders.

After principal race officer Michal Jodlowski called the 139 riders together for a morning meeting to share the bad news, there was a look of genuine shock and surprise to hear that this wasn’t just the race officer saying, ‘don’t go out’, it was the Greek government.

When one rider stuck his hand up to ask if he could go out for fun anyway, event organiser Spyros Krotsis stepped into to say that it would be illegal to do so. Serious stuff.



With just a weeks’ gap between the Europeans and the Worlds championships, a few big names like Daniela Moroz have decided to pass by the Europeans in Nafpaktos. Instead she is fully focused on the upcoming on the upcoming World Championship in Sardinia.

Two other top contenders – Lauriane Nolot and Max Maeder – put the alternate point of view, and tell us why they believe competing at the Europeans is the perfect build-up towards success at the Worlds in Sardinia…

Either way, it’s an unexpected day off for the riders.

Wednesday will be have to be the day when the more serious competition commences.

With five more days of competition, there’s plenty of opportunity to test the world’s best on Greek waters.