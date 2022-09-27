Formula Kite European Championships open in Nafpaktos

Racing will start Tuesday for the 2022 Formula Kite European Championships.

The event – in Nafpaktos, Greece – has attracted 140+ competitors representing 39 nations. Following on from the Europeans are the World Championships Cagliari, Italy from Saturday 8 October.

British competitors at the Europeans include: Jack Mckendrick, Matt Beck, Dan Harris and Ella Geiger.

At the 2021 European Championship, Britain’s Ellie Aldridge won silver in the women.

Racing will start with the Qualifying series with the three fleets for the men and two for the women.

Last year, both in the men’s and the women’s divisions the Open European champions were from outside Europe.

Singapore’s 16-year-old Max Maeder is back to defend his title and will be the one to beat in the Men’s fleet.

The four-time Open European champion Daniela Moroz from the USA opted out of defending her European crown this season, so the title is more likely to stay in Europe.

The weather forecast for Tuesday is rather extreme with heavy rain.

