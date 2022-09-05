Portsmouth to host Olympic Formula Kite Championship

Portsmouth to host 2023 Olympic Formula Kite Class Europeans Provisional dates are Saturday 16 to Sunday 24 September 2023



International Olympic class sailing events are rare in the UK . . . this will be only the second Olympic sailing class International event in the UK since 2015/16.

Adding to the occasion is that the Olympic Formula Kite class is a new event introduced for the 2024 Paris Games, where it will be the first Kite powered sailing event as well as joining the upgraded windsurfer event in featuring foiling boards.

With the next Games taking place in July 2024 this championship will be a major factor in the British Sailing Team selection process, and due to the relatively short time to the Paris Games, can be expected to attract a top-class international field of around 150 entries.

The event is to be organised and run by the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) who are responsible for training and selecting the British Olympic Sailing Team.

At present no further details have been released by the RYA, accept that the event will be run from Southsea beach.

No details of the location of the race courses or competitor, race organisation or media facilties have been released.

The likelyhood is that racing will take place to the east of Southsea Pier to avoid the military and commercial shipping traffic into Portsmouth Harbour, as well as the regular IOW hovercraft.

There is a considerable amount of on-water action with the Formula Kite events with the splitting of fleets if more than 30 entries are received – very likely so close to the Olympics.

The usual Formula Kite racing format comprises of an Opening Series for all competitors, featuring between four and six, short races per day for each fleet with a very short target time of 12 to 20 minutes per race.

Then a Medal Series (Semi Finals and Finals) for the top 10 kiteboards, and 1 non-discardable Last Race for all other kiteboards.

At the last European Championship, in Poland in 2021, Britain’s Ellie Aldridge won silver in the women and Connor Bainbridge won bronze in the men. At the 2021 Worlds Aldridge also won silver.



There is also an entry in the World Sailing event calendar that indicates Portsmouth could host the Formula Kite Youth (U21) European Championships in May 2023, but the RYA has denied any knowledge of that event.

