49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 Worlds – Title for Italy and two for Holland

The final day of the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 Worlds was a slow motion crash for the British Competitors.

The only British Sailing Team members with a chance of a podium finish were our most reliable medal winners, John Gimson and Anna Burnet, in the Nacra 17.

They eventually finished fourth after a nerve-racking final race, as Finland’s Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskinen, slipped accross the line ahead.

So three world championships without a podium finish and one without a competitor in the medal race.

Plenty for the RYA’s new Performance Director Mark Robinson to get his teeth into.

The Dutch celibrated a double gold finish . . . Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz winning the 49erFX, and Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken the 49er.

While Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy destroyed the Nacra 17 fleet with 14 wins from 16 races! And the Italian’s Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei also took silver just to rub it in.

Perhaps the most significent feature of these championships was the progress of China at this level.

Zaiding Wen and Tian Liu qualifying for and then winning the 49er medal race at their first Worlds, and Xiaoyu Hu and Xuebin Yu winning a race and finishing ahead of Britain’s top pair in five of the 49erFX races.

49erFX Women – 2022 World Championship – Final after Medal Race (36 entries)

GOLD NED 1 Odile van AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ – – 3 – – 84 pts

SILVER SWE 77 Vilma BOBECK and Rebecca NETZLER – – 10 – – 103 pts

BRONZE ESP 23 Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ – – 8 – – 127 pts

4th POL 888 Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK – – 6 – – 151 pts

5th USA 8 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA – – 1 – – 155 pts

6th ESP 5 Patricia SUÁREZ and Maria CANTERO – – 5 – – 161 pts

7th BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE – – 4 – – 164 pts

8th NZL 11 Alexandra MALONEY and Olivia HOBBS – – 2 – – 175 pts

9th GBR 24 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY – – 7 – – 176 pts

10th BEL 7 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS – – 9 – – 196 pts

49erFX results available here . . .

49er Men – 2022 World Championship – Final after Medal race (65 entries)

GOLD NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN – – 9 – – 76 pts

SILVER ESP 74 Diego BOTIN and Florian TRITTEL PAUL – – 8 – – 99 pts

BRONZE CRO 83 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA – – 5 – – 104 pts

4th NZL 18 Isaac McHARDIE and William McKENZIE – – 10 – – 106 pts

5th POL 7 Łukasz PRZYBYTEK and Jacek PIASECKI – – 2 – – 115 pts

6th NZL 45 Logan DUNNING BECK and Oscar GUNN – – 6 – – 120 pts

7th GER 22 Jakob MEGGENDORFER and Andreas SPRANGER – – 3 – – 123 pts

8th AUT 10 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL – – 4 – – 127 pts

9th CHN 349 Zaiding WEN and Tian LIU – – 1 – – 141 pts

10th POL 5 Dominik BUKSAK and Szymon WIERZBICKI – – 7 – – 151 pts

Full 49er results available here . . .

Nacra 17- Mixed – 2022 World Championship – Final after Medal races (34 entries)

GOLD ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 5 – – 26 pts

SILVER ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – 2 – – 86 pts

BRONZE FIN 13 Sinem KURTBAY and Akseli KESKINEN – – 7 – – 101 pts

4th GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 8 – – 104 pts

5th AUS 5 Jason WATERHOUSE and Lisa DARMANIN – – 9 – – 136 pts

6th ITA 71 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI – – 10 – – 142 pts

7th SWE 14 Emil JÄRUDD and Hanna JONSSON – – 4 – – 146 pts

8th NED 505 Laila van der MEER and Hanna JONSSON – – 3 – – 147 pts

9th NZL 96 Micah WILKINSON and Erica DAWSON – – 1 – – 150 pts

10th ARG 29 Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO – – 6 – – 163 pts

Nacra 17 results available here . . .

