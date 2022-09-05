SB20 World Championships 2022 – First day cancellation

Strong winds on Dublin Bay cancelled Monday’s first races of the Provident CRM SB20 World Championships at the Royal Irish YC at Dun Laoghaire, County Dublin.
The sea state on Dublin bay this morning after a stormy night together with gusty wind up to 32 knots made PRO David Lovegrove take this decision.
According the amendment on the sailing instructions the fleet will be facing 3 races per day planned for the rest of the week if of course the weather permits to do so.
The starting time for all races remains the same – 12:00hrs.
57 teams from 11 countries have entered the event which runs from Monday 5 to Friday 9 September.
SB20 World Championships 2022 – Entries
SB20 AUS 3745 (4) – Brett Cooper
SB20 AUS 3819 (23) – Will Sargent
SB20 BEL 3518 (50) – Nicolas Elleboudt
SB20 BEL 3762 (16) – Bart Tytgat
SB20 FRA 3309 (35) – Tugdual PIRIOU
SB20 FRA 3490 (39) – Jean jacques Broussais
SB20 FRA 3580 (53) – Corentin Goulon
SB20 FRA 3653 (38) – Ian Garreta
SB20 FRA 3763 (11) – Edward Russo
SB20 GBR 3305 (40) – Adam Savage
SB20 GBR 3316 (48) – Ryan Seddon
SB20 GBR 3336 (36) – Sarah Kemp
SB20 GBR 3531 (7) – Robin Kirby
SB20 GBR 3584 (34) – Lizzie Farrington
SB20 GBR 3758 (9) – Charles Whelan
SB20 GBR 3814 (18) – John Pollard
SB20 GBR 3816 (30) – phil tilley
SB20 GBR 3820 (20) – Mark Gillett
SB20 GBR 3821 (2) – Liam Pardy
SB20 IRL 3040 (26) – John Malone
SB20 IRL 3044 (43) – Mel Collins
SB20 IRL 3060 (57) – Harry Pritchard
SB20 IRL 3062 (51) – Rita Leal De Faria
SB20 IRL 3065 (27) – Ben Graf
SB20 IRL 3254 (56) – Chris Bateman
SB20 IRL 3320 (28) – Paddy McGrath
SB20 IRL 3323 (22) – Chris Helme
SB20 IRL 3337 (29) – Ron Finegan
SB20 IRL 3343 (31) – Nick Doherty
SB20 IRL 3433 (8) – Tadgh Donnelly
SB20 IRL 3437 (52) – Saoirse Reynolds
SB20 IRL 3475 (45) – Charlotte O’Kelly
SB20 IRL 3737 (24) – James Gorman
SB20 IRL 3739 (14) – Ger Dempsey
SB20 IRL 3741 (17) – Stefan Hyde
SB20 IRL 3761 (58) – Colin Galavan
SB20 IRL 3809 (21) – Michael O’Connor
SB20 LIE 3441 (12) – Marc Eriks
SB20 NED 3042 (6) – Jeroen van der Velden
SB20 NED 3158 (44) – Floris Bos
SB20 NED 3290 (13) – Bas van der Gulik
SB20 NED 3340 (37) – Eric-Jan Westerhof
SB20 NED 3473 (41) – Tim Spek
SB20 NED 3728 () – Jan-Willem van Rooij
SB20 NED 3751 (5) – Pascal Bakker
SB20 NED 3822 (42) – Stijn Snelder
SB20 POL 3279 (46) – Grzegorz Kalinecki
SB20 POR 3738 (55) – Jose Paulo Ramada
SB20 POR 3801 (47) – Vasco Serpa
SB20 SGP 3031 (1) – Nick Cocks
SB20 SGP 3361 (49) – Agoston Sipos
SB20 SGP 3750 (15) – Nils Razmilovic
SB20 UAE 3426 (32) – Justin Burke
SB20 UAE 3727 (33) – Rachel Blackburn
SB20 UAE 3818 (3) – Libby Greenhalgh
SB20 UKR 3633 (54) – Yulia Kyrpa