SB20 World Championships 2022 – First day cancellation

Strong winds on Dublin Bay cancelled Monday’s first races of the Provident CRM SB20 World Championships at the Royal Irish YC at Dun Laoghaire, County Dublin.

The sea state on Dublin bay this morning after a stormy night together with gusty wind up to 32 knots made PRO David Lovegrove take this decision.

According the amendment on the sailing instructions the fleet will be facing 3 races per day planned for the rest of the week if of course the weather permits to do so.

The starting time for all races remains the same – 12:00hrs.

57 teams from 11 countries have entered the event which runs from Monday 5 to Friday 9 September.

SB20 World Championships 2022 – Entries

