49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 Worlds Day 5 – Medal Race Fleets decided

Final day of qualifying/final series at the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 2022 World Championships.

Listed below are the top ten competitors of each of the three fleets who will compete for the Titles on Monday.

Ahead of the Medal races, provided they turn-out for the Medal races, Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken of Holland have won the 49er World title and Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy have won the Nacra 17 World title.

For the British Sailing Team competitors who made the medal races:

Freya Black and Saskia Tidey will start 5th in the women’s 49erFX.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet start 3rd in the mixed Nacra 17 and 13pts behind 2nd placed Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler of Sweden.

No British competitor made it into the men’s 49er medal race.

Chris Taylor and Rhos Hawes are best placed in 17th, then James Peters and Fynn Sterritt in 19th, they will race in the final fleet race.

Medal Race Fleets (provisional) . . .

49erFX Women – 2022 World Championship – Leaders after 15 races, 1 discard (36 entries)

1st NED 1 Odile van AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ 62 pts

2nd SWE 77 Vilma BOBECK and Rebecca NETZLER 73 pts

3rd ESP 23 Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ 105 pts

4th POL 888 Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK 132 pts

5th GBR 24 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY 141 pts

6th USA 8 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA 142 pts

7th ESP 5 Patricia SUÁREZ and Maria CANTERO 142 pts

8th NZL 11 Alexandra MALONEY and Olivia HOBBS 146 pts

9th BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 151 pts

10th NZL 75 Jo ALEH and Molly MEECH 163 pts

49er Men – 2022 World Championship – Leaders after 14 races, 1 discard (65 entries)

1st NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN 55 pts

2nd CRO 83 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA 79 pts

3rd ESP 74 Diego BOTIN and Florian TRITTEL PAUL 90 pts

4th NZL 18 Isaac McHARDIE and William McKENZIE 92 pts

5th NZL 45 Logan DUNNING BECK and Oscar GUNN 105 pts

6th POL 7 Łukasz PRZYBYTEK and Jacek PIASECKI 110 pts

7th AUT 10 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL 117 pts

8th GER 22 Jakob MEGGENDORFER and Andreas SPRANGER 118 pts

9th CHN 349 Zaiding WEN and Tian LIU 124 pts

10th USA 4 Ian BARROWS and Hans HENKEN 135 pts

Nacra 17- Mixed – 2022 World Championship – Leaders after 15 races, 1 discard (34 entries)

1st ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 15 pts

2nd ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – 64 pts

3rd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 77 pts

4th FIN 13 Sinem KURTBAY and Akseli KESKINEN – – 79 pts

5th ITA 71 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI – – 100 pts

6th AUS 5 Jason WATERHOUSE and Lisa DARMANIN – – 108 pts

7th SWE 14 Emil JÄRUDD and Hanna JONSSON – – 120 pts

8th NZL 96 Micah WILKINSON and Erica DAWSON – – 126 pts

9th NED 505 Laila van der MEER and Bjarne BOUWER – – 135 pts

10th ARG 29 Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO – – 146 pts

