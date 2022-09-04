20-year-old HOD 35 Malice wins RORC Cherbourg Race

The 2022 RORC Season’s Championship concluded on Saturday 3 September with the finish of the 75-mile Cherbourg Race.

The overall winner after IRC time correction was Mike Moxley’s HOD 35 Malice, racing with Tom Bridge in IRC Two-Handed.

Mike Moxley has been racing with the RORC for decades, but this was his first overall race win with his 20-year-old HOD 35 Malice. What is more, to win in a 76-strong fleet and against a huge number of modern Two-Handed boats was exceptional.

Tim Goodhew and Kelvin Matthews, also racing in IRC Two-Handed, was runner-up with Sun Fast 3200 Cora.

Noel Racine’s JPK 1030 Foggy Dew with a crew from Le Havre completed the podium.

76 teams from Great Britain, France, the Netherlands, Poland, and the United States started the Cherbourg Race.

Class winners include:

Lance Shepherd’s Volvo 70 Telefonica Black, RORC Commodore James Neville’s HH42 INO XXX, Jean-Eudes Renier and Rob Bottomley’s MAT12 Sailplane, Samuel Dumenil & Maxime Lemesle’s JPK 960.

Casamyas and Mussulo 40 skippered by James Stableford for the Class40 Division win.

The 2023 RORC Season’s Points Championship starts next month with the 43rd edition of the Rolex Middle Sea Race starting from Grand Harbour, Malta on the 22 October.

