Bournemouth Digital Poole Week – And that Lancaster Bomber Fly-past

Friday was a glorious day to bring the 74th Poole Week to a close, still warm and bright, and there was enough wind for all eleven fleets to sail up to two final races as scheduled.



A week when the Lancaster Bomber from the Bournemouth Air Festival did a couple of loops right over the harbour during Friday’s second race.

A week when a Salcombe Yawl was seen in Poole Harbour – possibly for the first time ever, and usually with a Byte in close attendance.

And a week when the wind didn’t make life easy, but that’s part of the challenge of racing.

Most importantly, Bournemouth Digital have confirmed their support as title sponsor for the 75th Poole Week, in 2023. So too have Hall and Woodhouse, so there will be beer too. Everyone’s looking forward to it already.

The 2022, 74th Poole Week Final Leaders (193 entries):

Cornish Shrimper 15 entries:

1st Cornish Shrimper 764 Paul Tyler and Chris Lane – Parkstone YC – – 8 pts

2nd Cornish Shrimper 898 Richard Hornby and Chris Hall – Parkstone YC – – 10 pts

3rd Cornish Shrimper 1050 David Lack and Mike Gregory – Parkstone YC – – 15 pts

Dolphin 10 entries:

1st Dolphin 34 Nigel Yeoman and Gareth Yeoman – Parkstone YC – – 5 pts

2nd Dolphin 31 Richard Whing and Gail Davies – Parkstone YC – – 12 pts

3rd Dolphin 36 Peter Harris and Gaye Harris – Parkstone YC – – 16 pts

Dart 18 11 entries:

1st Dart18 7963 Peter Stacey and Suzie Clayton – Parkstone YC – – 9 pts

2nd Dart18 7979 Geoffrey Sherwood and Elizabeth Sherwood – Parkstone YC – – 33 pts

3rd Dart18 7827 Kenneth Cheney and Katrina Kennedy – Parkstone YC – – 34 pts

XOD 17 entries:

1st XOD 123 William McNeill and Andrew Tredrea – RMYC – – 11 pts

2nd XOD 40 David Law and Jenny Stutley – Parkstone YC – – 24 pts

3rd XOD 34 Eric Williams and Tim Blackwell – Royal Lymington YC – – 25 pts

RS200 13 entries:

1st RS200 1019 James Williams and Sarah Tuppen – Chew Valley Lake SC – – 13 pts

2nd RS200 1665 Peter Loretto and Lucy Wise – Parkstone YC – – 25 pts

3rd RS200 1679 Dave Pointer and Jan Pointer – Parkstone YC – – 33 pts

ILCA 6 (Radial) 36 entries:

1st ILCA 6 (Radial) 216724 Oliver Allen-Wilcox – Chew Valley Lake SC – – 16 pts

2nd ILCA 6 (Radial) 215835 Tim Evans – Grafham Water SC – – 19 pts

3rd ILCA 6 (Radial) 219655 Edward Baker – Chew Valley Lake SC – – 37 pts

Fast Handicap Fleet 14 entries:

1st Merlin Rocket 3694 Steve Tyler and Ally Tyler – Parkstone YC – – 9 pts

2nd Merlin Rocket 3789 Nick Scroggie and Mimi Gorringe – Parkstone YC – – 16 pts

3rd MRX 3622 Mark Candelas and Julie Cronshaw – Wembley SC – – 30 pts

Flying Fifteen 24 entries:

1st Flying Fifteen 3914 Richard Whitworth and Eddie Scroggie – Parkstone YC – – 17 pts

2nd Flying Fifteen 3537 Bob Alexander and Huw Willetts – Parkstone YC – – 18 pts

3rd Flying Fifteen 3922 Crispin Read Wilson and Steve Brown – Parkstone YC – – 21 pts

ILCA 7 (Standard) 30 entries:

1st ILCA 7 (Standard) 220442 Hywel Roberts – Parkstone YC – – 10 pts

2nd ILCA 7 (Standard) 209833 Peter Young – Bough Beech SC – – 29 pts

3rd ILCA 7 (Standard) 210410 Chris Whalley – Parkstone YC – – 29 pts

Wayfarer 11 entries:

1st Wayfarer 10866 Jackie Dobson and David Mitchell – Parkstone YC – – 16 pts

2nd Wayfarer 11234 David Moss and Tom Dudfield – Parkstone YC – – 23 pts

3rd Wayfarer 11406 Ian Sargeant and Anjali Sargeant – Parkstone YC – – 24 pts

Slow Handicap 12 entries:

1st Byte C11 3298 Duncan Glen – Parkstone YC – – 10 pts

2nd Fusion 116 Nigel Pearce – Parkstone YC – – 14 pts

3rd Salcombe Yawl Y175 Geoffrey Cox and David Cox – Parkstone YC/Salcombe – – 31 pts

Dolphin Crews race, 7 entries:

1st Dolphin 31 Richard Whing and Gail Davies – Parkstone YC

2nd Dolphin 36 Peter Harris and Gaye Harris – Parkstone YC

3rd Dolphin 37 Dominic Foy and Bill Lauste – Parkstone YC

XOD Crews race 11 entries:

1st XOD 34 Eric Williams and Tim Blackwell – Royal Lymington YC

2nd XOD 61 Richard Batchelor and Chris Edwards – Parkstone YC

3rd XOD 74 Don Hardy and Andy & Chris – Parkstone YC

Full results available here . . .