49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 World Championships – Day 4

Into the final stages of the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Worlds with focus on making the Medal races – Monday 5 August.

Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (10, 1, 9) were the one bright spot for the British Sailing Team 49erFX/49er competitors, winning their second race at the event and moving into third overall.

They are 29 points off the FX leaders, where Holland’s Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz (3, 2, 3) took back the lead with a four point advantage over Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler (1, 13, 2) of Sweden.

Close behind the British pair – just three points – Támara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo of Spain in fourth.

In the men’s 49er there was no change of leader but plenty of action . . .

Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken (2,2,7) of Holland extended their lead to 13 points ahead of the charging Fantelas . . . Sime and Mihovil Fantela (1, 1, 5) moving from fourth into second.

Diego Botin and Florian Trittel (3, 18, 4) of Spain drop to third.

While the Kiwi pair Logan Dunnning Beck and Oscar Gunn (6, 12, 8) are now fourth and Isaac McHardia and William McKenzie (11, 6, 3) fifth.

The problems continue for the Brits with Chris Taylor and Rhos Hawes (4, 15, 17) best placed in 17th, then James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (22, 22, 11) in 19th.

Better news in the Nacra 17 event . . .

John Gimson and Anna Burnet (3, 8, 2) might not be able to salvage their world title, but they moved into fourth overall and are within striking distance of Finland’s Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskien in third – a seven point gap.

Normal service was resumed for Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy, with three more race wins stretching their lead to 37 points ahead of Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei.

Australia’s Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin are fifth and Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson of New Zealand slip to sixth.

49erFX Women – 2022 World Championship – Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (36 entries)

1st NED 1 Odile van AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ 4 2 3 – – 56 pts

2nd SWE 77 Vilma BOBECK and Rebecca NETZLER 1 13 2 – – 60 pts

3rd GBR 24 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY 10 1 9 – – 89 pts

4th ESP 23 Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ 19 16 5 – – 92 pts

5th POL 888 Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK 6 12 1 – – 93 pts

6th NZL 11 Alexandra MALONEY and Olivia HOBBS 9 17 17 – – 107 pts

7th ESP 5 Patricia SUÁREZ and Maria CANTERO 11 9 32 – – 115 pts

8th BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 17 3 20 – – 118 pts

9th USA 8 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA 2 11 16 – – 120 pts

10th NZL 75 Jo ALEH and Molly MEECH 5 18 10 – – 121 pts

Other GBR:

16th GBR 230 Megan BRICKWOOD and Stephanie ORTON 23 7 8 – – 171 pts

49erFX results available here . . .

49er Men – 2022 World Championship – Leaders after 11 races, 1 discard (65 entries)

1st NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN 2 2 7 – – 41 pts

2nd CRO 83 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA 1 1 5 – – 54 pts

3rd ESP 74 Diego BOTIN and Florian TRITTEL PAUL 3 18 4 – – 60 pts

4th NZL 45 Logan DUNNING BECK and Oscar GUNN 6 12 8 – – 65 pts

5th NZL 18 Isaac McHARDIE and William McKENZIE 11 6 3 – – 72 pts

6th POL 5 Dominik BUKSAK and Szymon WIERZBICKI 9 7 6 – – 80 pts

7th AUT 10 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL 21 16 1 – – 82 pts

8th FRA 95 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS 13 4 12 – – 88 pts

9th FRA 16 Erwan FISCHER and Clément PEQUIN 12 5 16 – – 89 pts

10th ITA 88 Uberto CRIVELLI VISCONTI and Crew TBA 19 3 13 – – 96 pts

Other GBR:

17th GBR 284 Chris TAYLOR and Rhos HAWES 4 15 17 – – 110 pts

19th GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 22 22 11 – – 119 pts

41st GBR 140 Nick ROBINS and Daniel BUDDEN 23 3 17 – – 167 pts

Full 49er results available here . . .

Nacra 17- Mixed – 2022 World Championship – Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (34 entries)

1st ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI 1 1 1 – – 11 pts

2nd ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI 2 5 3 – – 48 pts

3rd FIN 13 Sinem KURTBAY and Akseli KESKINEN 7 2 6 – – 61 pts

4th GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 3 8 2 – – 68 pts

5th AUS 5 Jason WATERHOUSE and Lisa DARMANIN 6 3 14 – – 74 pts

6th NZL 96 Micah WILKINSON and Erica DAWSON 5 16 8 – – 79 pts

7th SWE 14 Emil JÄRUDD and Hanna JONSSON 4 4 7 – – 81 pts

8th ITA 71 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 8 17 5 – – 93 pts

9th NED 505 Laila van der MEER and Bjarne BOUWER 10 6 13 – – 107 pts

10th ARG 29 Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO 15 11 11 – – 122 pts

Nacra 17 results available here . . .