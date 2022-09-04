49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 World Championships – Day 4

Into the final stages of the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Worlds with focus on making the Medal races – Monday 5 August.
Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (10, 1, 9) were the one bright spot for the British Sailing Team 49erFX/49er competitors, winning their second race at the event and moving into third overall.
They are 29 points off the FX leaders, where Holland’s Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz (3, 2, 3) took back the lead with a four point advantage over Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler (1, 13, 2) of Sweden.
Close behind the British pair – just three points – Támara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo of Spain in fourth.
In the men’s 49er there was no change of leader but plenty of action . . .
Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken (2,2,7) of Holland extended their lead to 13 points ahead of the charging Fantelas . . . Sime and Mihovil Fantela (1, 1, 5) moving from fourth into second.
Diego Botin and Florian Trittel (3, 18, 4) of Spain drop to third.
While the Kiwi pair Logan Dunnning Beck and Oscar Gunn (6, 12, 8) are now fourth and Isaac McHardia and William McKenzie (11, 6, 3) fifth.
The problems continue for the Brits with Chris Taylor and Rhos Hawes (4, 15, 17) best placed in 17th, then James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (22, 22, 11) in 19th.
Better news in the Nacra 17 event . . .
John Gimson and Anna Burnet (3, 8, 2) might not be able to salvage their world title, but they moved into fourth overall and are within striking distance of Finland’s Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskien in third – a seven point gap.
Normal service was resumed for Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy, with three more race wins stretching their lead to 37 points ahead of Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei.
Australia’s Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin are fifth and Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson of New Zealand slip to sixth.
49erFX Women – 2022 World Championship – Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (36 entries)
1st NED 1 Odile van AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ 4 2 3 – – 56 pts
2nd SWE 77 Vilma BOBECK and Rebecca NETZLER 1 13 2 – – 60 pts
3rd GBR 24 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY 10 1 9 – – 89 pts
4th ESP 23 Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ 19 16 5 – – 92 pts
5th POL 888 Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK 6 12 1 – – 93 pts
6th NZL 11 Alexandra MALONEY and Olivia HOBBS 9 17 17 – – 107 pts
7th ESP 5 Patricia SUÁREZ and Maria CANTERO 11 9 32 – – 115 pts
8th BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 17 3 20 – – 118 pts
9th USA 8 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA 2 11 16 – – 120 pts
10th NZL 75 Jo ALEH and Molly MEECH 5 18 10 – – 121 pts
Other GBR:
16th GBR 230 Megan BRICKWOOD and Stephanie ORTON 23 7 8 – – 171 pts
49erFX results available here . . .
49er Men – 2022 World Championship – Leaders after 11 races, 1 discard (65 entries)
1st NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN 2 2 7 – – 41 pts
2nd CRO 83 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA 1 1 5 – – 54 pts
3rd ESP 74 Diego BOTIN and Florian TRITTEL PAUL 3 18 4 – – 60 pts
4th NZL 45 Logan DUNNING BECK and Oscar GUNN 6 12 8 – – 65 pts
5th NZL 18 Isaac McHARDIE and William McKENZIE 11 6 3 – – 72 pts
6th POL 5 Dominik BUKSAK and Szymon WIERZBICKI 9 7 6 – – 80 pts
7th AUT 10 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL 21 16 1 – – 82 pts
8th FRA 95 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS 13 4 12 – – 88 pts
9th FRA 16 Erwan FISCHER and Clément PEQUIN 12 5 16 – – 89 pts
10th ITA 88 Uberto CRIVELLI VISCONTI and Crew TBA 19 3 13 – – 96 pts
Other GBR:
17th GBR 284 Chris TAYLOR and Rhos HAWES 4 15 17 – – 110 pts
19th GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 22 22 11 – – 119 pts
41st GBR 140 Nick ROBINS and Daniel BUDDEN 23 3 17 – – 167 pts
Full 49er results available here . . .
Nacra 17- Mixed – 2022 World Championship – Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (34 entries)
1st ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI 1 1 1 – – 11 pts
2nd ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI 2 5 3 – – 48 pts
3rd FIN 13 Sinem KURTBAY and Akseli KESKINEN 7 2 6 – – 61 pts
4th GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 3 8 2 – – 68 pts
5th AUS 5 Jason WATERHOUSE and Lisa DARMANIN 6 3 14 – – 74 pts
6th NZL 96 Micah WILKINSON and Erica DAWSON 5 16 8 – – 79 pts
7th SWE 14 Emil JÄRUDD and Hanna JONSSON 4 4 7 – – 81 pts
8th ITA 71 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 8 17 5 – – 93 pts
9th NED 505 Laila van der MEER and Bjarne BOUWER 10 6 13 – – 107 pts
10th ARG 29 Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO 15 11 11 – – 122 pts