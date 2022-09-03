J/24 European Championship – Jamania is 2022 Champion

The final race of the 2022 J/24 European Championship, squeezed the top four, but after some nervous scoring, Jmania (GRE) of Konstantinos Tridimas and Kynthia Skotida is the 2022 Champion.

Jmania finished in 25th, their discard, while Headcase (IRL) of Mulloy, Ryan and Dicks collected a 24th that they could not discard and dropped out of contention, finishing fifth overall.

But there was a new challenger to Jmania . . . Cacoon (GBR) of David Hale who finishing in 19th, which he was able to discard, and was then tied on 65 points with Jmainia.

After a count-back it was Jamania who claimed the Title, second Cacoon and Kinsailor (IRL) took thirs just one point off the tleading pair.

2022 J/24 European Championship – Final Leaders after 10 races, 1 discard (34 entries)

1st GRE5367 JMANIA – Tridimas/Skotida -25 – – 65 pts

2nd GBR4269 Cacoon – Hale -19 – – 65 pts

3rd IRL4236 KINSAILOR – Kinsale YC 2 – – 66 pts

4th GER5381 Schwere Jungs – Karsunke -28 – – 68 pts

5th IRL4247 Headcase – Mulloy/Ryan/Dicks 24 – – 72 pts

6th IRL4794 Hard on Port – Bailey 5 – – 78 pts

7th ITA416 La Superba – MM Italiana 17 – – 80 pts

8th GBR4248 MaJic – Torr -20 – – 81 pts

9th USA3746 Easy Street – Vaughan 1 – – 86 pts

10th IRL5159 Jibe – Fergus/Kelliher 4 – – 87 pts

11th IRL5219 IL Riccio – McCaldin -22 – – 95 pts

12th IRL4191 Janx Spirit – O Loingsigh 27 – – 102 pts

13th GBR4260 Mojosi – McDonald 7 – – 107 pts

14th USA5352 Amuse Bouche – Dammeier 15 – – 113 pts

15th IRL39 Jeb Stuart – Andrew Mannion 6 – – 115 pts

16th GBR4266 NJO2 – Octon 8 – – 115 pts

17th IRL5278 Hung Jury – Raftery 9 – – 139 pts

18th IRL3109 Jade – Haughton (35.0 DNC) – – 141 pts

19th GBR4153 Jam – Maddaford 13 – – 147 pts

20th USA2810 Jigalo – Murphy 11 – – 160 pts

Full results available here . . .