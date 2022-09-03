49er Worlds Day 3 – Kiwi teams go on a winning spree

Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken of Holland consolidated their 49er lead after four more races.

They now lead by five points from Diego Botin and Florian Trittel (25 9 7 2) of Spain.

Movers of the day were the Kiwi pair Logan Dunnning Beck and Oscar Gunn (6 1 8 1) climbing from 15th to third . . . winning two races on the way.

In fact it was a good day for the New Zealanders, Isaac McHardia and William McKenzie (9 8 3 1) also picked-up a win on their way to finishing sixth overall.

Zaiding Wen and Tian Liu of China did not match the race win of Xiaoyu Hu and Xuebin Yu in the 49erFX event, but they scored steadily (10 5 9 7) to move into seventh overall signaling an interesting performance up-swing for them.

Consistancy is something that the British crews are still looking for.

James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (2 28 2 18) yo-yoed up and down, the losses out-weighing the gains, to finish down in 16th overall. While Chris Taylor and Rhos Hawes (22 26 9 10) continued their slide down the leaderboard and are now 19th.

The Gold Fleet cut was at 25, so both made it, but time is running out to find that missing spark.

The third GBR pair, Nick Robins and Daniel BUudden finished the day in 44th.

49er Men – 2022 World Championship – Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (65 entries)

1st NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN 2 11 10 3 – – 30 pts

2nd ESP 74 Diego BOTIN and Florian TRITTEL PAUL 25 9 7 2 – – 35 pts

3rd NZL 45 Logan DUNNING BECK and Oscar GUNN 6 1 8 1 – – 38 pts

4th CRO 83 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA 17 7 25 12 – – 47 pts

5th AUT 10 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL 11 12 2 13 – – 51 pts

6th NZL 18 Isaac McHARDIE and William McKENZIE 9 8 3 1 – – 52 pts

7th CHN 349 Zaiding WEN and Tian LIU 10 5 9 7 – – 52 pts

8th GER 22 Jakob MEGGENDORFER and Andreas SPRANGER 6 10 15 15 – – 53 pts

9th FRA 16 Erwan FISCHER and Clément PEQUIN 4 8 11 19 – – 57 pts

10th POL 5 Dominik BUKSAK and Szymon WIERZBICKI 5 3 13 14 – – 58 pts

11th FRA 95 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS 1 2 26 20 – – 59 pts

12th POL 9 Jakub SZTORCH and Mikołaj STANIUL 11 4 1 16 – – 60 pts

13th ITA 88 Uberto CRIVELLI VISCONTI and Crew TBA 28 2 12 6 – – 61 pts

14th GER 21 Max STINGELE and Linov SCHEEL 21 5 21 8 – – 63 pts

15th USA 4 Ian BARROWS and Hans HENKEN 14 9 7 9 – – 63 pts

16th GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 2 28 2 18 – – 64 pts

17th POL 7 Łukasz PRZYBYTEK and Jacek PIASECKI 8 21 8 7 – – 72 pts

18th ITA 23 Simone FERRARESE and Leonardo CHISTÈ 15 10 13 21 – – 73 pts

19th GBR 284 Chris TAYLOR and Rhos HAWES 22 26 9 10 – – 74 pts

20th AUS 71 Tom BURTON and Simon HOFFMAN 7 12 17 4 – – 74 pts

21st USA 43 Andrew MOLLERUS and Ian MACDIARMID 16 1 5 19 – – 77 pts

22nd DEN 3 Frederik RASK and Jakob Precht JENSEN 13 15 3 15 – – 77 pts

23rd AUS 111 Jack FERGUSON and Max PAUL 29 7 1 21 – – 78 pts

24th BEL 24 Yannick LEFÈBVRE and Tom PELSMAEKERS 8 3 14 22 – – 79 pts

25th URU 14 Hernan UMPIERRE and Fernando DIZ 1 16 6 17 – – 85 pts

