Nacra 17 Worlds Day 3 – Newberry and Liebenberg of the USA break Italian win sequence

No change to the podium places, with Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy adding two race wins and extending their lead to 30 points.



Big event of the day was Tita and Banti failing to win the first race of the day, race 7 . . . that went to Sarah Newberry and David Liebenberg of the USA, who followed it with a second place and a 19 for their best day to date.

They are top USA team in 11th overall.

Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei of Italy are in second on 38pts and Finland’s Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskien in third with 46 points.

Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson of New Zealand (2, 3, 17) move into fourth, four points off the podium trio, with Australia’s Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin (5, 21, 5) now in fifth another point back.

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (18, 4, 8) drop a place to sixth with 55pts.

Nacra 17- Mixed – 2022 World Championship – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (34 entries)

1st ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI 1 1 1 1 1 1 20 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI 3 3 9 4 2 2 10 5 18 – – 38 pts

3rd FIN 13 Sinem KURTBAY and Akseli KESKINEN 5 2 3 14 7 6 4 10 9 – – 46 pts

4th NZL 96 Micah WILKINSON and Erica DAWSON 7 8 2 9 8 11 2 3 17 – – 50 pts

5th AUS 5 Jason WATERHOUSE and Lisa DARMANIN 9 5 5 3 14 5 5 21 5 – – 51 pts

6th GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 4 11 14 6 5 3 18 4 8 – – 55 pts

7th ITA 71 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 8 7 7 16 3 4 26 11 7 – – 63 pts

8th SWE 14 Emil JÄRUDD and Hanna JONSSON 2 4 6 17 13 8 15 8 10 – – 66 pts

9th NED 505 Laila van der MEER and Bjarne BOUWER 10 10 4 13 11 10 28 14 6 – – 78 pts

10th ARG 29 Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO 20 9 11 7 4 25 3 6 25 – – 85 pts

Nacra 17 results available here . . .