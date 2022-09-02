49erFX Worlds Day 3 – Bobeck and Netzler of Sweden are new leaders

Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler of Sweden take the lead after day 3 of the women’s 49erFX 2022 World Championship.

Not a good day for the leading group but Bobeck and Netzler (5, 31, 19) did enough to take the lead after 9 races with 45pts.

Overnight leaders, Holland’s Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz (9, 29, 25) drop to second with 48 pts and Támara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo (13, 16, 6) of Spain remain in third with 52pts.

New Zealand’s Alexandra Maloney and Olivia Hobbs (6, 8, 7) had a good day and move into fourth with 64pts, with Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (10, 3, 5) also continuing their progress, now fifth on 69pts.

Not so good for Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton (14, 33, 24) who finished the day in 19th.

But it was good enought to ensure that the two GBR teams make the gold fleet for final series.



49erFX Women – 2022 World Championship – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (36 entries)

1st SWE 77 Vilma BOBECK and Rebecca NETZLER 5 3 2 7 1 3 5 31 19 – – 45 pts

2nd NED 1 Odile van AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ 2 1 1 3 2 5 9 29 25 – – 48 pts

3rd ESP 23 Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ 4 2 3 24 4 4 13 16 6 – – 52 pts

4th NZL 11 Alexandra MALONEY and Olivia HOBBS 10 26 13 4 7 9 6 8 7 – – 64 pts

5th GBR 24 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY 20 13 11 1 21 6 10 3 5 – – 69 pts

6th ESP 5 Patricia SUÁREZ and Maria CANTERO 3 5 6 5 12 8 23 18 17 – – 74 pts

7th POL 888 Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK 17 15 16 26 10 1 2 1 14 – – 76 pts

8th BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 6 17 4 9 14 14 7 14 15 – – 83 pts

9th NZL 75 Jo ALEH and Molly MEECH 9 20 8 8 3 10 26 32 4 – – 88 pts

10th USA 8 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA 14 25 24 2 8 32 8 9 1 – – 91 pts

Other GBR:

19th GBR 230 Megan BRICKWOOD and Stephanie ORTON 15 23 12 22 5 19 14 33 24 – – 134 pts

49erFX results available here . . .