J/24 European Championship Day 4 – Jmainia keeps lead

Three more races and no change of leader after day 4 of the 2022 J/24 European Championship, hosted by Howth Yacht Club in Ireland.

Jmainia of Konstantinos Tridimas and Kynthia Skotida (2, -23, 8) only have one race win but lead by six points after nine races.

Ireland’s Headcase of Louis Mulloy (19, 1, 1) who despite adding two race wins to their scoreline, giving them three wins in total, failed to make any inroad into Jmainia’s lead as they also had to count another 19 place finish.

In third is Germany’s Stefan Karsunke (1, 9, 11) who won the opening race of the day and remains two points back on 50pts.

Fourth is Britain’s David Hale (4, 4, 7) who is now just one point away from the podium places with 51 points, while the Italian Navy’s defending champions La Superba (6, 4, 10) move up into fifth.

2022 J/24 European Championship – Leaders after 9races, 1 discard (34 entries)

1st GRE5367 JMANIA Tridimas – – 10 4 8 1 3 6 2 -23 8 – – 42 pts

2nd IRL4247 Headcase Mulloy – – 2 19 -35 3 2 1 19 1 1 – – 48 pts

3rd GER5381 Schwere Jungs Karsunke – – 5 8 4 8 4 -18 1 9 11 – – 50 pts

4th GBR4269 Cacoon Hale – – -14 1 3 10 14 5 4 7 7 – – 51 pts

5th ITA416 La Superba MM Italiana – – 12 9 1 15 6 -22 6 4 10 – – 63 pts

6th IRL4236 KINSAILOR Kinsale YC – – 21 2 6 -27 5 11 3 12 4 – – 64 pts

7th GBR4248 MaJic Torr – – 4 5 5 -14 8 12 13 11 9 – – 67 pts

8th IRL4794 Hard on Port Bailey – – 20 -21 9 9 7 9 12 5 2 – – 73 pts

9th IRL5219 IL Riccio McCaldin – – 13 7 2 16 11 10 9 6 -21 – – 74 pts

10th IRL4191 Janx Spirit O Loingsigh – – 11 -27 7 6 25 13 8 2 3 – – 75 pts

11th IRL5159 Jibe Fergus – – 6 14 15 20 10 7 5 -21 6 – – 83 pts

12th USA3746 Easy Street Vaughan – – 1 10 11 2 19 14 11 -22 17 – – 85 pts

13th USA5352 Amuse Bouche Dammeier – – 3 3 14 18 18 15 15 -20 12 – – 98 pts

14th GBR4260 Mojosi McDonald – – 17 24 -35 11 1 2 10 13 22 – – 100 pts

15th GBR4266 NJO2 Octon – – 15 13 17 4 16 8 18 -19 16 – – 107 pts

16th IRL39 Jeb Stuart Andrew Mannion – – 22 -29 21 5 17 4 20 15 5 – – 109 pts

17th IRL3109 Jade Haughton – – 16 6 10 12 -23 21 22 16 15 – – 118 pts

18th IRL5278 Hung Jury Raftery – – -35 11 35 31 9 3 7 14 20 – – 130 pts

19th GBR4153 Jam Maddaford – – 9 16 20 -24 15 17 24 10 23 – – 134 pts

20th USA2810 Jigalo Murphy – – 23 12 12 -28 13 16 21 25 13 – – 135 pts

