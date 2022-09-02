J/24 European Championship Day 4 – Jmainia keeps lead

Three more races and no change of leader after day 4 of the 2022 J/24 European Championship, hosted by Howth Yacht Club in Ireland.
Jmainia of Konstantinos Tridimas and Kynthia Skotida (2, -23, 8) only have one race win but lead by six points after nine races.
Ireland’s Headcase of Louis Mulloy (19, 1, 1) who despite adding two race wins to their scoreline, giving them three wins in total, failed to make any inroad into Jmainia’s lead as they also had to count another 19 place finish.
In third is Germany’s Stefan Karsunke (1, 9, 11) who won the opening race of the day and remains two points back on 50pts.
Fourth is Britain’s David Hale (4, 4, 7) who is now just one point away from the podium places with 51 points, while the Italian Navy’s defending champions La Superba (6, 4, 10) move up into fifth.
2022 J/24 European Championship – Leaders after 9races, 1 discard (34 entries)
1st GRE5367 JMANIA Tridimas – – 10 4 8 1 3 6 2 -23 8 – – 42 pts
2nd IRL4247 Headcase Mulloy – – 2 19 -35 3 2 1 19 1 1 – – 48 pts
3rd GER5381 Schwere Jungs Karsunke – – 5 8 4 8 4 -18 1 9 11 – – 50 pts
4th GBR4269 Cacoon Hale – – -14 1 3 10 14 5 4 7 7 – – 51 pts
5th ITA416 La Superba MM Italiana – – 12 9 1 15 6 -22 6 4 10 – – 63 pts
6th IRL4236 KINSAILOR Kinsale YC – – 21 2 6 -27 5 11 3 12 4 – – 64 pts
7th GBR4248 MaJic Torr – – 4 5 5 -14 8 12 13 11 9 – – 67 pts
8th IRL4794 Hard on Port Bailey – – 20 -21 9 9 7 9 12 5 2 – – 73 pts
9th IRL5219 IL Riccio McCaldin – – 13 7 2 16 11 10 9 6 -21 – – 74 pts
10th IRL4191 Janx Spirit O Loingsigh – – 11 -27 7 6 25 13 8 2 3 – – 75 pts
11th IRL5159 Jibe Fergus – – 6 14 15 20 10 7 5 -21 6 – – 83 pts
12th USA3746 Easy Street Vaughan – – 1 10 11 2 19 14 11 -22 17 – – 85 pts
13th USA5352 Amuse Bouche Dammeier – – 3 3 14 18 18 15 15 -20 12 – – 98 pts
14th GBR4260 Mojosi McDonald – – 17 24 -35 11 1 2 10 13 22 – – 100 pts
15th GBR4266 NJO2 Octon – – 15 13 17 4 16 8 18 -19 16 – – 107 pts
16th IRL39 Jeb Stuart Andrew Mannion – – 22 -29 21 5 17 4 20 15 5 – – 109 pts
17th IRL3109 Jade Haughton – – 16 6 10 12 -23 21 22 16 15 – – 118 pts
18th IRL5278 Hung Jury Raftery – – -35 11 35 31 9 3 7 14 20 – – 130 pts
19th GBR4153 Jam Maddaford – – 9 16 20 -24 15 17 24 10 23 – – 134 pts
20th USA2810 Jigalo Murphy – – 23 12 12 -28 13 16 21 25 13 – – 135 pts