49erFX Worlds – Black and Tidey win opening race on Day 2

Day 2 of the women’s 49erFX 2022 World Championship and Holland’s Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz maintain their lead.

But a better day for Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey . . . winning the first race of the day ahead of Stephanie Rible and Maggie Shea of the USA, they then had their worst score so far, a 21, recovering with a sixth and remaining in eigth overall.

And an up and down day also for Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton (22,5,19) who finished the day in 16th.

With the leading group was virtually unchanged . . . it was the New Zealanders who made major moves . . . Jo Aleh and Molly Meech (8,3,10) finishing the day in fifth and Alexandra Maloney and Olivia Hobbs (4,7,9) climbing from 16 to sixth.

Both the Kiwi teams overtaking Brazil’s Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (9,14,14) who slipped to seventh.

Apart from Black and Tidey, race winners were Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler (7,31,3) of Sweden who move to second overall, five points off leaders Aanholt and Duetz who scored steadily with a 3, 2 and 5.

And Aleksandra Melzacka and Sandra Jankowiak (26,10,1) of Poland who won the final race and are 13 overall.

Friday will be the last chance to qualify for gold fleet where the cut will be at 25th place.

49erFX Women – 2022 World Championship – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (36 entries)

1st NED 1 Odile van AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ 2 1 1 3 2 5 – – 9 pts

2nd SWE 77 Vilma BOBECK and Rebecca NETZLER 5 3 2 7 1 3 – – 14 pts

3rd ESP 23 Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ 4 2 3 24 4 4 – – 17 pts

4th ESP 5 Patricia SUÁREZ and Maria CANTERO 3 5 6 5 12 8 – – 27 pts

5th NZL 75 Jo ALEH and Molly MEECH 9 20 8 8 3 10 – – 38 pts

6th NZL 11 Alexandra MALONEY and Olivia HOBBS 10 26 13 4 7 9 – – 43 pts

7th BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 6 17 4 9 14 14 – – 47 pts

8th GBR 24 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY 20 13 11 1 21 6 – – 51 pts

9th GER 369 Inga-Marie HOFMANN and Catherine BARTELHEIMER 12 4 30 21 18 2 – – 57 pts

10th BEL 7 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS 7 19 5 12 17 16 – – 57 pts

Other GBR:

16th GBR 230 Megan BRICKWOOD and Stephanie ORTON 15 23 12 22 5 19 – – 73 pts

49erFX results available here . . .