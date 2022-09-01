Nacra 17 Worlds Day 2 – Tita and Banti in a different league

The second day of the Nacra 17 2022 World Championship saw Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy joined at the top of the leaderboard by compatriates Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei.

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet gained four places after posting a 6, 5 and 3, a considerable improvement on their day 1 performance.

They are now fifth overall on 29pts, nowhere near Tita and Banti but now moving in the direction of a podium place.

Tita and Banti took three more wins to finish the day with five points after discard, and looking in a different league with a cleansheet of six race wins.

Ugolini and Giubilei moved into second after adding a 4, 2 and 2, to finish with 14 points, with Finland’s Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskien (14,7,6) in third with 23 points.

Australia’s Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin picked-up a couple of places to take fourth with 27pts.

Another italian pair, Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari are in sixth, while Emil Jarudd and Hanna Jonsson of Sweden slipped to seventh just one point ahead of Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson of New Zealand.

Nacra 17- Mixed – 2022 World Championship – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (34 entries)

1st ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – 3 3 9 4 2 2 – – 14 pts

3rd FIN 13 Sinem KURTBAY and Akseli KESKINEN – – 5 2 3 14 7 6 – – 23 pts

4th AUS 5 Jason WATERHOUSE and Lisa DARMANIN – – 9 5 5 3 14 5 – – 27 pts

5th GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 4 11 14 6 5 3 – – 29 pts

6th ITA 71 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI – – 8 7 7 16 3 4 – – 29 pts

7th SWE 14 Emil JÄRUDD and Hanna JONSSON – – 2 4 6 17 13 8 – – 33 pts

8th NZL 96 Micah WILKINSON and Erica DAWSON – – 7 8 2 9 8 11 – – 34 pts

9th NED 505 Laila van der MEER and Bjarne BOUWER – – 10 10 4 13 11 10 – – 45 pts

10th FRA 51 Tim MOURNIAC and Lou BERTHOMIEU – – 12 16 8 5 (DNS) 7 – – 48 pts

Nacra 17 results available here . . .