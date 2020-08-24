Brits Medal at Formula Kite Individual European Championships

Silver and Bronze for Brits at the Formula Kite Individual European Championships on “Super Sunday” in Poland.

Britain’s Ellie Aldridge took silver in the women’s Individual championship behind Poland’s Julia Damasiewicz, with Magdalena Woyciechowska taking the bronze.

In the men’s Individual championship, France’s Axel Mazella took the gold, with Maxime Nocher the silver and Britain’s Connor Bainbridge the bronze.

Men – Individual European Championships (66 entries)

1st FRA 65 Axel Mazella

2nd FRA 61 Maxime Nocher

3rd GBR 113 Connor Bainbridge

4th FRA 108 Nico Parlier

Women – Individual European Championships (26 entries)

1st POL 27 Julia Damasiewicz (U19) (U17)

2nd GBR 28 Ellie Aldridge

3rd POL 34 Magdalena Woyciechowska (U19) (U17)

4th GER 26 Leonie Meyer

Full results available here . . .