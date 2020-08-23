Flying Fifteen class get a result despite Storm Ellen

Despite the best efforts of Storm Ellen, new champions were crowned at the Irish Flying Fifteen Championship at Waterford Harbour SC over the weekend.

The afloat.ie website reported that John Lavery sailing with Alan Green, marked his return to the Flying Fifteen Class after a five-year hiatus by clinching the Irish title.

The National Yacht Club duo took two wins from four races sailed Sunday after the first two days of the championships were blown out.

Second overall were Lee Statham and Andrew Paul, two points behind Lavery.

Third were Andy and Rory Martin.