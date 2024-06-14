Formula Wing Europeans – Battle of the ice gladiators

As temperatures plummeted to lows of 1˚C, riders completed two races in the morning session to wrap up the qualifying series before the fleets were split and the Gold fleet racing began!

Mathis Ghio [FRA] takes the lead in the men’s rankings

Maddalena Spanu [ITA] continues to dominate in the women’s fleet

Marta Monge [ITA] and Oscar Leclair [FRA] book their tickets straight through to the finals.

With two Gold fleet races sailed, it was Italy’s Alessandro Tomasi and Frenchman Mathis Ghio who managed to claim a win each in the highly competitive fleet. Ghio now tops the leaderboard, booking his spot straight into the finals where he will have a two win advantage, alongside Oscar Leclair (top image) with a one win advantage in second.

With three wins out of Friday’s four races, Maddalena Spanu [ITA] continues to impress, securing her spot straight into the finals. Joining her is fellow Italian, Marta Monge in second place.

Amongst the riders who will be battling in the semi-finals are top contenders Orane Ceris [FRA] and Hayley Chan [HKG].

Saturday is sure to be an exhilarating final series!

The Golden ticket race will kick the day off. Whoever wins will join the Top nine in the Medal Series. It’s anyone’s game!

Day 4 Leading Results Men

1. Mathis Ghio FRA 8.4 pts

2. Oscar Leclair FRA 11.0 pts

3. Alessandro Jose Tomasi ITA 11.4 pts

Day 3 Leading Results Women

1. Maddalena Spanu ITA 6.0 pts

2. Marta Monge ITA 13.0 pts

3. Orane Ceris HKG 19.0 pts

Full results here . . .