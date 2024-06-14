Spirit of Lorina crowned top IRC maxi in Loro Piana Giraglia

Jean-Pierre Barjon’s Botin 65 Spirit of Lorina was top maxi across the entire IRC fleet within the Loro Piana Giraglia’s offshore finale from Saint-Tropez into Genoa.

Spirit of Lorina also comfortably topped Maxi B in the results combining the four days of inshore/coastal racing off Saint-Tropez and the offshore race.

Remarkably Thursday morning Spirit of Lorina was also third home into Genoa on the water behind Black Jack and My Song.

With IRC One boats claiming the majority of top places across the Loro Piana Giraglia offshore race’s IRC fleet, Spirit of Lorina was the only IRC 0 maxi to reach the top 10 in this, finishing eighth.

With Black Jack second maxi under IRC corrected time, Jean-Pierre Dreau’s Mylius 60 Lady First III was third, still taking less than a day to complete the 241 mile course.

Fourth maxi in the IRC fleet was Carlo Puri Negri’s Atalanta II, fresh from her overall maxi class victory in the 151 Miglia-Trofeo Cetilar. The 70 footer is enjoying her 20th birthday this year.

The event was organised by the Yacht Club Italiano in collaboration with the Société Nautique de Saint-Tropez. Loro Piana Giraglia’s offshore finale is the fifth of seven events in the International Maxi Association’s 2023-24 Mediterranean Maxi Offshore Challenge.

The prizegiving for the Loro Piana Giraglia will take place at the Yacht Club Italiano’s Genoa clubhouse Saturday (15 June) at 12:00 hrs.

Here Jean-Pierre Barjon will also be presented with the prize for Best Placed IMA Member.