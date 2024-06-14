Watts and Johnson early leaders for B14 2024 European and British National Titles

Mark Watts and Matt Johnson opened their B14 European title campaign with three race wins at the Royal Torbay YC.

Watts and Johnson lead with 3 pts from second placed Mark Barnes and Jack Kilburn with three second places on 6 pts.

In third are Tony Blackmore and Jamie Dawson with 4, 3, 3 on 10 pts.

Peter Knight and Jane Reeves are fourth with 13 pts and fifth Amir Shamsuddin and Nick Pye with 17 pts.

By the third race the conditions had taken their toll with only five crews taking to the water to complete all three races.

B14 2024 European and British National Titles – After 3 races (12 entries)

1st GBR797 Mark Watts and Matt Johnson – – 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd GBR799 Mark Barnes and Jack Kilburn – – 2 2 2 – – 6 pts

3rd GBR788 Tony Blackmore and Jamie Dawson – – 4 3 3 – – 10 pts

4th GBR785 Peter Knight and Jane Reeves – – 5 4 4 – – 13 pts

5th GBR795 Amir Shamsuddin and Nick Pye – – 6 6 5 – – 17 pts

6th GBR798 James Gardner and Anne Gardner – – 3 8.0 RET 13.0 DNC – – 24 pts

7th GBR766 Wayne Hancox and Claire Geoghegan – – 7 5 13.0 DNC – – 25 pts

8th GBR762 Russ Gibbs and Lucy Loughton – – 11.0 DNS 13.0 DNC 13.0 DNC – – 37 pts

8th GBR784 Amy Roberts and David Roberts – – 11.0 DNF 13.0 DNC 13.0 DNC – – 37 pts

8th GBR789 Crispin Taylor and Gi Harrill – – 11.0 DNF 13.0 DNC 13.0 DNC – – 37 pts

11th GBR786 Geri Fermor and Leaky – – 13.0 DNC 13.0 DNC 13.0 DNC – – 39 pts

11th GBR 770 Simon Hadley and Nikki Hadley – – 13.0 DNC 13.0 DNC 13.0 DNC – – 39 pts