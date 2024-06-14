Truswell and FitzGerald lead 2024 International 14 2024 PoW Week

Glen Truswell and Ed FitzGerald lead the 2024 International 14 2024 PoW Week after three races completed at the Royal Torbay YC.

Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett won the opening race ahead of Truswell and FitzGerald with Martin Jones and Harry Kennerdy third.

The next two race went to Truswell and FitzGerald with Jones and Kennerdy second in both races and Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary third in both races.

Thus Truswell and FitzGerald, on four points, take a three point lead from Jones and Kennerdy with seven points.

Massey and Hillary are third with 11 pts and Douglas Pattison and Mark Tait fourth with 17 pts.

After their opening win, Shaw and Struckett retired in the second races and did not reappear for race 3.

International 14 2024 PoW Week – Leaders after 3 races (21 entries)

1st GBR 1553 Glen Truswell and Ed FitzGerald – – 2 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd GBR 1567 Martin Jones and Harry Kenerdy – – 3 2 2 – – 7 pts

3rd GBR 1565 Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary – – 5 3 3 – – 11 pts

4th GBR 1561 Douglas Pattison and Mark Tait – – 4 5 8 RET – – 17 pts

5th CAN 625 Lauren Laventure and JASON LEMIEUX – – 6 7 4 – – 17 pts

6th CAN 623 Peter Hayward and Chris Leigh – – 8 6 5 – – 19 pts

7th GBR 1570 George Yeoman and Jack Yeoman – – 16 RET 4 6 – – 26 pts

8th GBR 1569 Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett – – 1 9 RET 22 DNC – – 32 pts

9th GBR 1557 Katie Nurton and Cameron Tweedle – – 7 22 DNC 22 DNC – – 51 pts

10th GBR 1530 Alex Knight and Rob Higgins – – 9 22 DNC 22 DNC – – 53 pts

11th GBR 1558 Robin Pascal and Martin Pascal – – 10 22 DNC 22 DNC – – 54 pts

Full results here . . .