Formula Wing Europeans – Wind conditions didn’t allow for racing

No racing Thursday at the Formula Wing Europeans due to inconsistent light winds on Lake Silvaplana.

The riders made the most of the sunny Swiss day by pumpfoiling, SUP foiling, tow foiling, and even showcasing an impressive display of lightwind wingfoiling for some!

The wind looks promising for racing Friday, allowing for two sessions to take place.

The morning session will conclude the qualifying series, followed by an afternoon session where Gold fleet racing will commence.

Day 3 Leading Results Men

1. Bastien Escofet FRA 2.6 pts

2. Kamil Manowiecki POL 3,6 pts

3. Oscar Leclair FRA 4.0 pts

Day 3 Leading Results Women

1. Maddalena Spanu ITA 3.0 pts

2. Marta Monge ITA 10.0 pts

3. Wai Yan Ngai HKG 10.0 pts

Full results here . . .