B14 and Inter14 Championships at Royal Torbay YC

The B14 and International 14s are heading to Royal Torbay YC for their 2024 championships over the extended weekend of 13- 16 June.

The B14 class will be racing for their European and British National Titles.

The International 14 are competing in POW Cup Week, including their National Title event, the Prince of Wales Cup on Saturday 15 June.

Both classes start racing on Thursday 13 June.

The weather forecast is for big Southerly and Southwest winds and waves forecast for three of the 4-day event.

International 14 entries:

GBR 1487 Chris Bateman and Rob Bateman – MBSC

GBR 1544 James Cunnison and Nick Prince – Royal Thames YC

GBR 1575 Andy FitzGerald and Dan Johnson – Itchenor SC

CAN 623 Peter Hayward and Chris Leigh – Royal Canadian YC

GBR 1567 Martin Jones and Harry Kenerdy – Itchenor SC

GBR 1530 Alex Knight and Rob Higgins – Chew Valley lake SC

CAN 625 Lauren Laventure and JASON LEMIEUX – Royal Canadian YC

CAN 624 Greg Loffree and Sam Bonin – Royal Canadian YC

GBR 1565 Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary – Itchenor SC

GBR 1527 Philip McDanell and Luke Boughton – Itchenor SC

GBR 1557 Katie Nurton and Cameron Tweedle – Royal Yacht Squadron

GBR 1558 Robin Pascal and Martin Pascal – Itchenor SC

GBR 1548 Julian Pearson and Freddie Cavell – Hayling Island SC

GBR 1531 Andrew Penman and Chris Watson – Itchenor SC

GBR 1569 Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett – Itchenor SC

GBR 1561 Mark Tait and Douglas Pattison – Itchenor SC

GBR 1553 Glen Truswell and Ed FitzGerald – Itchenor SC

ITA 1547 Dominic van Essen and Simona Saccani – Itchenor SC

GBR 1570 George Yeoman and Jack Yeoman – Itchenor SC

B 14 entries:

799 Mark Barnes and Jack Kilburn – Whitstable YC

788 Tony Blackmore and Jamie Dawson – Starcross YC

786 Geri Fermor and Leaky – MSC

798 James Gardner and Anne gardner – Hayling Island SC

762 Russ Gibbs and Lucy Loughton – Starcross YC

770 Simon Hadley and Nikki Hadley – Whitstable YC

766 Wayne Hancox and Claire Geoghegan – Grafham Water

785 peter knight and Jane Reeves – Restronguet SC

764 Ben Lloyd-King and Jez Page – Restronguet SC

784 Amy Roberts and David Roberts – Royal Torbay YC

795 Amir Shamsuddin and Nick Pye – King George SC

789 Crispin Taylor and Gi Harrill – Starcross YC

797 Mark Watts and Matt Johnson – Weston SC

