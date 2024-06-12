Laurent Hay extends lead on day 3 of Finn World Masters

After five races, French sailor Laurent Hay maintains his lead at the 2024 Finn World Masters, having scored another win in Wednesday’s only race.

French sailor Valerian Lebrun climbed back into the top three and is currently in second position, also after winning his group race. Dutch sailor Martijn van Muiden is third after he posted a third today.

Leading British competitor is Nick Craig (2) in 7th, while after some scoring adjustments John Greenwood (6) was able to drop his BFD to move back into 10th.

Lawrence Crispen (2) is in 12th and 19th Allen Burrell (3) is in 18th.



As per the schedule, only one race was sailed, following the Master Meeting in the morning.

The annual gala dinner is scheduled for Wednesday night with three more races still to be sailed on Thursday and Friday, making the battle for the World title still wide open.

2024 Finn World Masters – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (284 entries)

1st FRA 75 Laurent HAŸ – – 1 -4 1 2 1 – – 5 pts

2nd FRA 111 Valérian LEBRUN – – 3 -6 2 2 1 – – 8 pts

3rd NED 6 Martijn van MUYDEN – – 2 -3 2 1 3 – – 8 pts

4th GER 711 André BUDZIEN – – 1 -10 2 5 1 – – 9 pts

5th NED 148 Peter PEET – – -23 2 6 1 1 – – 10 pts

6th NED 98 Nanno SCHUTTRUPS – – 2 1 3 4 -10 – – 10 pts

7th GBR 790 Nick CRAIG – – 5 1 -7 3 2 – – 11 pts

8th HUN 50 Akos LUKATS – – 1 4 4 3 -32 – – 12 pts

9th ITA 788 Roberto BENAMATI – – 8 4 1 1 -10 – – 14 pts

10th GBR 5 John GREENWOOD – – 4 1 3 -72 6 – – 14 pts

11th BEL 7 Sebastien GODEFROID – – -14 3 3 4 7 – – 17 pts

12th GBR 74 Lawrence CRISPIN – – -7 3 7 6 2 – – 18 pts

13th NED 29 Bas de WAAL – – 4 8 2 4 -72 – – 18 pts

14th CZE 3 Rudolf LIDAŘÍK – – 5 1 5 8 -38 – – 19 pts

15th NED 117 Thierry van VIERSSEN – – 7 6 1 -35 5 – – 19 pts

16th POR 21 Filipe SILVA – – -19 14 1 3 4 – – 22 pts

17th CZE 5 Roman TEPLY – – 7 4 10 2 -72 – – 23 pts

18th GBR 2 Allen BURRELL – – 4 8 -15 8 3 – – 23 pts

19th DEN 21 Otto STRANDVIG – – -26 5 8 5 5 – – 23 pts

20th SWE 32 Olof LUNDQVIST – – -9 3 8 6 7 – – 24 pts

All results available here . . .