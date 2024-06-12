Laurent Hay extends lead on day 3 of Finn World Masters

After five races, French sailor Laurent Hay maintains his lead at the 2024 Finn World Masters, having scored another win in Wednesday’s only race.
French sailor Valerian Lebrun climbed back into the top three and is currently in second position, also after winning his group race. Dutch sailor Martijn van Muiden is third after he posted a third today.
Leading British competitor is Nick Craig (2) in 7th, while after some scoring adjustments John Greenwood (6) was able to drop his BFD to move back into 10th.
Lawrence Crispen (2) is in 12th and 19th Allen Burrell (3) is in 18th.
As per the schedule, only one race was sailed, following the Master Meeting in the morning.
The annual gala dinner is scheduled for Wednesday night with three more races still to be sailed on Thursday and Friday, making the battle for the World title still wide open.
2024 Finn World Masters – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (284 entries)
1st FRA 75 Laurent HAŸ – – 1 -4 1 2 1 – – 5 pts
2nd FRA 111 Valérian LEBRUN – – 3 -6 2 2 1 – – 8 pts
3rd NED 6 Martijn van MUYDEN – – 2 -3 2 1 3 – – 8 pts
4th GER 711 André BUDZIEN – – 1 -10 2 5 1 – – 9 pts
5th NED 148 Peter PEET – – -23 2 6 1 1 – – 10 pts
6th NED 98 Nanno SCHUTTRUPS – – 2 1 3 4 -10 – – 10 pts
7th GBR 790 Nick CRAIG – – 5 1 -7 3 2 – – 11 pts
8th HUN 50 Akos LUKATS – – 1 4 4 3 -32 – – 12 pts
9th ITA 788 Roberto BENAMATI – – 8 4 1 1 -10 – – 14 pts
10th GBR 5 John GREENWOOD – – 4 1 3 -72 6 – – 14 pts
11th BEL 7 Sebastien GODEFROID – – -14 3 3 4 7 – – 17 pts
12th GBR 74 Lawrence CRISPIN – – -7 3 7 6 2 – – 18 pts
13th NED 29 Bas de WAAL – – 4 8 2 4 -72 – – 18 pts
14th CZE 3 Rudolf LIDAŘÍK – – 5 1 5 8 -38 – – 19 pts
15th NED 117 Thierry van VIERSSEN – – 7 6 1 -35 5 – – 19 pts
16th POR 21 Filipe SILVA – – -19 14 1 3 4 – – 22 pts
17th CZE 5 Roman TEPLY – – 7 4 10 2 -72 – – 23 pts
18th GBR 2 Allen BURRELL – – 4 8 -15 8 3 – – 23 pts
19th DEN 21 Otto STRANDVIG – – -26 5 8 5 5 – – 23 pts
20th SWE 32 Olof LUNDQVIST – – -9 3 8 6 7 – – 24 pts