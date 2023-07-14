Prince of Wales Cup Week at Itchenor SC for first time in 95 years!

Itchenor SC, the home of the UK International 14 fleet, is hosting POW Week for the first time in 95 years!
The Handelsbanken Prince Of Wales Cup Week 2023 will take place between 15 and 21 July.
The 2023 Prince of Wales’ Challenge Cup – the class National Championship – first awarded in 1927 – will take place Wednesday 19 July outside Chichester Harbour.
There are 32 entries in the Modern event and 11 in the Classics/Vintage/Penultimate event.
Cup Week racing commences with the Classics/Vintage/Penultimate Championship on Saturday 15 July, then their POW Race Sunday and two final races Monday 17 July. All inside the harbour.
Racing for the Modern 14s will be a mixture of Chichester Harbour and Solent racing:
- Monday 17 July – 14s Race 1 and 2 inside harbour
- Tuesday 18 July – 14s Race 3 outside harbour
- Wednesday 18 July – 14s Prince of Wales Cup Race outside harbour
- Thursday 20 July – 14s Race 4 and 5 outside harbour
- Friday 21 July – 14s Race 6 and 7 inside harbour
International 14 Modern Entry List:
1484 – – Josh Kerr – Honk!!
1519 – – Oliver Sloper – George 1st
1520 – – Rob Higgins – Hiccup
1522 – – Adam Ovington – Cushie Butterfield
1523 – – Kimball Morrison – Tartan Fraulein
1527 – – Philip McDanell – Blue Fire
1530 – – Alex Knight – Smash it
1531 – – Andrew Penman – Eagle 2
1539 – – Kit Glover – Katana
1544 – – James Cunnison – Pamela
1546 – – Charles Duchesne – Jungle Fire
1547 – – Dominic Van Essen – Georgy Girl
1548 – – Julian Pearson – Blue Beast
1552 – – Richard Morrell – Magma
1553 – – Edward FitzGerald – Scrumpet
1557 – – Katie Nurton – Amazing Maisie
1558 – – Robin Pascal – Dragon
1561 – – Douglas Pattison – Marilyn
1565 – – Archie Massey – Zog
1566 – – Philip Gladman – Think Pink
1567 – – Martin Jones – Synchronicity
1568 – – Liam Stacpoole – Pat Clifton
1569 – – Andy Shaw – Bubble
1570 – – George Yeoman – Booby
1572 – – Peter Bromley – Chimera
1573 – – Peter Crockford – Rainmaker
1574 – – Mark Upton-Brown – Upton Brown 14
1575 – – Andy FitzGerald – Seeking Pink
CAN623 – – Greg Loffree – CAN 624
CAN623 – – Peter Hayward – Hell-Bent
CAN625 – – Lauren Laventure – La Dolce Vita
FRA1572 – – Julien Antier – Windshear
Classics/Vintage/Penultimate Entry List
1. James Vaughan – Seawitch 935 Classic international 14
2. Ned Coackley – Tearaway K940 International 14 Modern
3. Lyndon Beasley – Aquavit 1048 International 14 Penultimate
4. Jonathan Knight – Daring K201 International 14
5. Anthony Wheaton – Imp K170 International 14 Penultimate
6. Andrew Hunter – Mirage 1092 International 14 Penultimate
7. Edward Allen – Whirlwind K330 International 14 Penultimate
8. Paul Armitage – Sayonara K366 International 14
9. Joseph Plant – Bare Necessities K1113 International 14
10. Andrew Bates – Sea Dragon 1156 International 14 Penultimate
11. John Mason – Bird of Dawning K 1095 International 14 Penultimate
