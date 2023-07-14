Olympic Test Event – Britain claim two Silver in Formula Kite

The first medals were decided Friday at the Paris 2024 Sailing Test Event taking place in Marseille, France.

The men and women’s Formula Kite events completed their Finals with Britain taking Silver in each of the events.

Kite Women – Final Leaders after Medal Series (20 entries)

Gold FRA Lauriane Nolot – – 3 wins

Silver GBR Eleanor Aldridge – – 1 win

Bronze USA Daniela Moroz – – 0 wins

In the women, Lauriane Nolot of France won Gold with three wins in the medal series.

Britain’s Eleanor Aldridge won the Silver with two wins and Daniela Moroz of the USA the Bronze.

And in the men, Axel Mazella of France won Gold with three wins in the medal series.

Connor Bainbridge of Britain taking the Silver with two wins.

Maximilian Maeder of Singapore won the Bronze.

Kite Men – Final Leaders after Medal Series (20 entries)

Gold FRA Axel Mazella – – 3 wins

Silver GBR Connor Bainbridge – – 2 wins

Bronze SGP Maximilian Maeder – – 0 wins