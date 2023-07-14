Olympic Test Event – Day 6 Results – ILCA6 & 7 Medal Race competitors selected

Friday at the Paris 2024 Sailing Test Event and It was time to see who gets to go to the ball, or in this case the Medal Races.
With the medal race qualifiers for the 470 already decide yesterday it was the turn of the ILCA 6 and 7 dinghies.
No problem for Marit Bouwmeester (NED) who has the gold ahead of the ILCA 6 medal race with 38 pts and a 21 pt advantage.
Hannah Snellgrove (GBR) made the cut but in 9th place and out of the medals.
Micky Beckett (GBR) tops the ILCA 7 leaderboard for the medal race with 31 pts, nine points clear of Matt Wearn (AUS) and 14 pts ahead of George Gautrey (NZL).
In the womens iQFOil, Emma Wilson (GBR) continues to lead with a 16 point lead over Sharon Kantor (ISR).
Other events the Nacra 17, the 49er and the 49er FX, and the two iQFOil events will complete their Opening series Saturday.
ILCA 6 Women – Medal Race competitors after 10 races 1 discard (38 entries)
1st NED M. Bouwmeester – – 38 pts
2nd DEN A.m. Rindom – – 59 pts
3rd ITA C. Benini Floriani – – 61 pts
4th SUI M. Jayet – – 67 pts
5th NOR L. Flem Hoest – – 82.4 pts
6th CAN S. Douglas – – 83 pts
7th BEL E. Plasschaert – – 84 pts
8th FRA P. Michon – – 89 pts
9th GBR H. Snellgrove – – 99 pts
10th USA E. Reineke – – 114 pts
ILCA 7 Men – Day 6 Medal Race competitors after 10 races 1 discard (42 entries)
1st GBR Michael Beckett – – 31 pts
2nd AUS Matt Wearn – – 40 pts
3rd NZL George Gautrey – – 45 pts
4th CYP Pavlos Kontides – – 48 pts
5th IRL Finn Lynch – – 49 pts
6th FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz – – 57 pts
7th NOR Hermann Tomasgaard – – 81 pts
8th NED Duko Bos – – 92 pts
9th ITA Lorenzo Chiavarini – – 113 pts
10th FIN Kaarle Tapper – – 127 pts
49erFX Women – Leaders after 9 races of 12, 1 discard (23 entries)
1st NED Van Aanholt/Duetz 3 6 3 21 1 1 2 6 6 – – 28 pts
2nd USA Roble/Shea 1 5 15 7 3 2 4 5 9 – – 36 pts
3rd SWE Bobeck/Netzler 13 1 1 1 2 14 8 14 2 – – 42 pts
4th BRA Grael/Kunze UFD 3 2 2 12 5 16 1 8 – – 49 pts
5th BEL Maenhaut/Geurts 5 10 5 19 6 10 10 2 4 – – 52 pts
6th CAN Ten Hove/Millen 4 13 6 DSQ 11 6 9 18 3 – – 70 pts
7th AUS Price/Haseldine 2 19 8 12 14 13 12 4 7 – – 72 pts
8th GBR Black/Tidey 20 15 4 4 5 3 15 17 10 – – 73 pts
49er Men – Leaders after 9 races of 12, 1 discard (29 entries)
1st NED Lambriex/Van De Werken 5 19 2 25 2 3 1 1 1 – – 34 pts
2nd CRO Fantela/Fantela 1 3 15 8 13 5 2 12 10 – – 54 pts
3rd NZL Mchardie/Mckenzie 14 4 3 5 20 1 8 13 8 – – 56 pts
4th SUI Schneiter/De Planta 6 2 DPI 14 4 10 16 2 16 – – 60.5 pts
5th FRA Fischer/Clement 2 9 6 4 11 13 12 19 6 – – 63 pts
6th AUT Bildstein/Hussl 12 11 8 6 3 8 6 10 17 – – 64 pts
GBR
10th GBR Peters/Sterritt 22 1 16 18 8 9 5 11 12 – – 80 pts
Nacra 17 Mixed – Leaders after 9 races of 12, 1 discard (18 entries)
1st ITA Ugolini/Giubilei 2 7 8 1 1 1 9 4 1 – – 25 pts
2nd FIN Kurtbay/Keskinen 7 2 1 4 6 6 4 3 3 – – 29 pts
3rd NZL Wilkinson/Dawson 3 3 7 2 11 3 5 7 4 – – 34 pts
4th GER Kohlhoff/Stuhlemmer 1 1 2 6 8 9 12 10 2 – – 39 pts
5th GBR Gimson/Burnet 9 5 4 3 5 12 6 2 9 – – 43 pts
6th SWE Jarudd/Jonsson 12 4 9 5 10 7 2 1 8 – – 46 pts
iQFOil Women – Leaders after 13 races of 19, 1 discard (23 entries)
1st GBR Emma Wilson 3 1 1 1 8 5 5 3 1 4 2 1 8 – – 27 pts
2nd ISR Sharon Kantor 5 5 11 5 3 1 1 11 3 1 15 6 2 – – 43 pts
3rd NZL Veerle Ten Have 6 3 5 2 DNF 9 9 1 2 9 5 9 9 – – 60 pts
4th NED Sara Wennekes 4 4 3 14 5 6 6 5 6 3 13 16 5 – – 60 pts
5th ITA Giorgia Speciale 2 11 4 6 6 3 3 14 10 7 4 10 15 – – 66 pts
6th ESP Pilar De La Madrid Trueba 1 2 13 3 DNF 8 8 18 8 14 10 2 3 – – 72 pts
iQFOil Men – Leaders after 13 races of 19, 1 discard (24 entries)
1st FRA Nicolas Goyard 12 2 1 1 DNF 1 1 6 1 1 10 1 5 – – 30 pts
2nd AUS Grae Morris 9 3 24 10 3 4 4 1 2 7 2 4 3 – – 42 pts
3rd ITA Nicoló Renna 1 1 9 4 DNF 2 2 3 6 13 9 3 4 – – 44 pts
4th ISR Tom Reuveny BFD BFD 10 2 7 3 3 9 3 4 22 6 BFD – – 94 pts
5th GER Sebastian Kördel BFD 11 2 6 DNF 5 5 2 13 18 12 21 1 – – 96 pts
6th ESP Nacho Baltasar Summers 3 15 5 9 5 8 8 11 5 17 16 11 BFD – – 96 pts
GBR
10 GBR Sam Sills BFD 21 13 13 DNF 7 7 13 10 3 4 8 15 – – 114 pts
Related Post:
Olympic Test Event – Britain claim two Silver in Formula Kite