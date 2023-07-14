Olympic Test Event – Day 6 Results – ILCA6 & 7 Medal Race competitors selected

Friday at the Paris 2024 Sailing Test Event and It was time to see who gets to go to the ball, or in this case the Medal Races.

With the medal race qualifiers for the 470 already decide yesterday it was the turn of the ILCA 6 and 7 dinghies.

No problem for Marit Bouwmeester (NED) who has the gold ahead of the ILCA 6 medal race with 38 pts and a 21 pt advantage.

Hannah Snellgrove (GBR) made the cut but in 9th place and out of the medals.

Micky Beckett (GBR) tops the ILCA 7 leaderboard for the medal race with 31 pts, nine points clear of Matt Wearn (AUS) and 14 pts ahead of George Gautrey (NZL).

In the womens iQFOil, Emma Wilson (GBR) continues to lead with a 16 point lead over Sharon Kantor (ISR).

Other events the Nacra 17, the 49er and the 49er FX, and the two iQFOil events will complete their Opening series Saturday.

ILCA 6 Women – Medal Race competitors after 10 races 1 discard (38 entries)

1st NED M. Bouwmeester – – 38 pts

2nd DEN A.m. Rindom – – 59 pts

3rd ITA C. Benini Floriani – – 61 pts

4th SUI M. Jayet – – 67 pts

5th NOR L. Flem Hoest – – 82.4 pts

6th CAN S. Douglas – – 83 pts

7th BEL E. Plasschaert – – 84 pts

8th FRA P. Michon – – 89 pts

9th GBR H. Snellgrove – – 99 pts

10th USA E. Reineke – – 114 pts

ILCA 7 Men – Day 6 Medal Race competitors after 10 races 1 discard (42 entries)

1st GBR Michael Beckett – – 31 pts

2nd AUS Matt Wearn – – 40 pts

3rd NZL George Gautrey – – 45 pts

4th CYP Pavlos Kontides – – 48 pts

5th IRL Finn Lynch – – 49 pts

6th FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz – – 57 pts

7th NOR Hermann Tomasgaard – – 81 pts

8th NED Duko Bos – – 92 pts

9th ITA Lorenzo Chiavarini – – 113 pts

10th FIN Kaarle Tapper – – 127 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 9 races of 12, 1 discard (23 entries)

1st NED Van Aanholt/Duetz 3 6 3 21 1 1 2 6 6 – – 28 pts

2nd USA Roble/Shea 1 5 15 7 3 2 4 5 9 – – 36 pts

3rd SWE Bobeck/Netzler 13 1 1 1 2 14 8 14 2 – – 42 pts

4th BRA Grael/Kunze UFD 3 2 2 12 5 16 1 8 – – 49 pts

5th BEL Maenhaut/Geurts 5 10 5 19 6 10 10 2 4 – – 52 pts

6th CAN Ten Hove/Millen 4 13 6 DSQ 11 6 9 18 3 – – 70 pts

7th AUS Price/Haseldine 2 19 8 12 14 13 12 4 7 – – 72 pts

8th GBR Black/Tidey 20 15 4 4 5 3 15 17 10 – – 73 pts

49er Men – Leaders after 9 races of 12, 1 discard (29 entries)

1st NED Lambriex/Van De Werken 5 19 2 25 2 3 1 1 1 – – 34 pts

2nd CRO Fantela/Fantela 1 3 15 8 13 5 2 12 10 – – 54 pts

3rd NZL Mchardie/Mckenzie 14 4 3 5 20 1 8 13 8 – – 56 pts

4th SUI Schneiter/De Planta 6 2 DPI 14 4 10 16 2 16 – – 60.5 pts

5th FRA Fischer/Clement 2 9 6 4 11 13 12 19 6 – – 63 pts

6th AUT Bildstein/Hussl 12 11 8 6 3 8 6 10 17 – – 64 pts

10th GBR Peters/Sterritt 22 1 16 18 8 9 5 11 12 – – 80 pts

Nacra 17 Mixed – Leaders after 9 races of 12, 1 discard (18 entries)

1st ITA Ugolini/Giubilei 2 7 8 1 1 1 9 4 1 – – 25 pts

2nd FIN Kurtbay/Keskinen 7 2 1 4 6 6 4 3 3 – – 29 pts

3rd NZL Wilkinson/Dawson 3 3 7 2 11 3 5 7 4 – – 34 pts

4th GER Kohlhoff/Stuhlemmer 1 1 2 6 8 9 12 10 2 – – 39 pts

5th GBR Gimson/Burnet 9 5 4 3 5 12 6 2 9 – – 43 pts

6th SWE Jarudd/Jonsson 12 4 9 5 10 7 2 1 8 – – 46 pts

iQFOil Women – Leaders after 13 races of 19, 1 discard (23 entries)

1st GBR Emma Wilson 3 1 1 1 8 5 5 3 1 4 2 1 8 – – 27 pts

2nd ISR Sharon Kantor 5 5 11 5 3 1 1 11 3 1 15 6 2 – – 43 pts

3rd NZL Veerle Ten Have 6 3 5 2 DNF 9 9 1 2 9 5 9 9 – – 60 pts

4th NED Sara Wennekes 4 4 3 14 5 6 6 5 6 3 13 16 5 – – 60 pts

5th ITA Giorgia Speciale 2 11 4 6 6 3 3 14 10 7 4 10 15 – – 66 pts

6th ESP Pilar De La Madrid Trueba 1 2 13 3 DNF 8 8 18 8 14 10 2 3 – – 72 pts

iQFOil Men – Leaders after 13 races of 19, 1 discard (24 entries)

1st FRA Nicolas Goyard 12 2 1 1 DNF 1 1 6 1 1 10 1 5 – – 30 pts

2nd AUS Grae Morris 9 3 24 10 3 4 4 1 2 7 2 4 3 – – 42 pts

3rd ITA Nicoló Renna 1 1 9 4 DNF 2 2 3 6 13 9 3 4 – – 44 pts

4th ISR Tom Reuveny BFD BFD 10 2 7 3 3 9 3 4 22 6 BFD – – 94 pts

5th GER Sebastian Kördel BFD 11 2 6 DNF 5 5 2 13 18 12 21 1 – – 96 pts

6th ESP Nacho Baltasar Summers 3 15 5 9 5 8 8 11 5 17 16 11 BFD – – 96 pts

10 GBR Sam Sills BFD 21 13 13 DNF 7 7 13 10 3 4 8 15 – – 114 pts

