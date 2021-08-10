International 14 Prince of Wales Cup Week – A proper POW race

Glenn Truswell and Ed FitzGerald completed the double at the 2021 International 14 Prince of Wales Cup Week, sailed at Tynemouth Sailing Club.

The Prince of Wales’ Challenge Cup race – The POW – is the National Championship of the International 14 and since the first race, hosted by the Royal Yacht Squadron at Cowes in 1927, has gained a mystical reputation.

The first POW was contested by 41 boats, won by Irex (No.78) sailed by Cecil Atkey, with a certain Uffa Fox second and Morgan Giles third.

The Cup was presented by HRH Princess Beatrice at the Royal Yacht Squadron.

The race takes place over a traditional long course, and over the years has attracted international competitors from most of the countries that race Inter 14s, long before there was a World Championship for the class.

The 2021 POW was sailed in 20kts of wind and big seas, and although the POW deed precludes shortening the number of laps, the PRO was able to shorten the windward leg after two laps.

Truswell and FitzGerald avoided the ever present wipe-out situations to take a comfortable win after 2 hours 8 minutes, just over 2 minutes ahead of Dan Holman and Alex Knight, with Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary in third.

The top six was rounded out by 4th Douglas Pattison and Mark Tait, 5th George Yeoman and Jack Yeoman, and 6th Andy Fitzgerald and Richard Dobson. Ten finished from the 15 starters.

Described as . . . ‘Overall, an epic race in epic conditions that nobody is likely to forget in a hurry, proper POW race.’

The overall race week was also won by Truswell and FitzGerald sailing GBR 1553 Scrumpet.

They took no prisoners, but a clean sweep of the eight races, finishing 16 points ahead of Massey and Hillary, with Holman and Knight in third.

Prince of Wales’ Challenge Cup race – The POW 2021

1st 1553 Glen Trusswell and Ed Fitzgerald Itchenor SC – – 02:08:25

2nd 1556 Daniel Holman and Alex Knight Netley SC – – 02:10:58

3rd 1565 Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary Itchenor SC – – 02:12:27

4th 1561 Douglas Pattison and Mark Tait Itchenor SC – – 02:13:05

5th 1570 George Yeoman and Jack Yeoman Itchenor SC – – 02:13:12

6th 1566 Andy Fitzgerald and Richard Dobson Itchenor SC – – 02:13:58

7th 1569 Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett Itchenor SC – – 02:20:15

8th 1523 Kimball Morrison and Josh Boniface Itchenor SC – – 02:20:32

9th 1497 Jock Calvert and Emily Covell Hayling Island SC – – 02:22:27

10th 1548 Julian Pearson and Cameron Barr Netley SC – – 02:31:13

11th 1558 Robin Pascall and Martin Pascall Itchenor SC – – DNF

12th 1527 Philip McDannell and Luke Boughton Itchenor SC – – DNF

13th 1522 Adam Ovington and Stuart Keegan Tynemouth SC – – DNF

14th 1568 Liam Stackpoole and Wayne Barnicote Restronguet SC – – DNF

15th 1567 Martin Jones and Ian Lodder Itchenor SC – – DNF

2021 International 14 Prince of Wales Cup Week

1st 1553 Glen Trusswell and Ed Fitzgerald – – 7 pts

2nd 1565 Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary – – 23 pts

3rd 1556 Daniel Holman and Alex Knight – – 26 pts

4th 1561 Douglas Pattison and Mark Tait – – 27 pts

5th 1569 Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett – – 34 pts

6th 1567 Martin Jones and Ian Lodder – – 35 pts

7th 1566 Andy Fitzgerald and Richard Dobson – – 36 pts

8th 1570 George Yeoman and Jack Yeoman – – 57 pts

9th 1497 Jock Calvert and Emily Covell – – 63 pts

10th 1523 Kimball Morrison and Josh Boniface – – 67 pts

11th 1522 Adam Ovington and Stuart Keegan – – 70 pts

12th 1568 Liam Stacpoole and Wayne Barnicote – – 78 pts

13th 1558 Robin Pascal and Martin Pascal – – 86 pts

14th 1527 Philip McDannell and Luke Boughton – – 93 pts

15th 1548 Julian Pearson and Cameron Barr – – 103 pts