Rolex Fastnet Race – Skorpios takes line honours in Cherbourg

Dmitry Rybolovlev’s ClubSwan 125 Skorpios took line honours in the Rolex Fastnet Race Tuesday evening, after crossing the finish line in Cherbourg at 2015 BST.

Their total elapsed time for completing the 695 nautical mile course from Cowes to Cherbourg was 2 days, 8 hours, 35 minutes and 5 seconds.

Competing in her first offshore race, the recently launched Skorpios came through a brutal first 12 hours of the race in good shape.

As the breeze softened, Skorpios extended away from her chief rivals for line honours including previous winner George David’s Rambler 88 and the strong IMOCA fleet.

Having only started sailing in the last few years, this was owner Dmitry Rybolovlev’s first offshore race which he experienced with his daughter Anna Rybolovleva, also her first time offshore racing.

Skipper Fernando Echavarri was relieved to have come through the Rolex Fastnet Race with the boat intact.

“The owner is super happy, he’s a good sailor but new to offshore sailing and he enjoyed the experience a lot. I think there is a very good chance we will be back for the Rolex Fastnet Race.”