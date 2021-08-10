Chichester Harbour Race Week – Day 2 Results

The Sun had his hat on and came out to play on Day 2 of Chichester Harbour Race Week, with over 360 entries taking part.



The event is organised by Chichester Harbour Federation sailing clubs and hosted by Hayling Island SC.

Day 2 – Tuesday 10 August, leading results after 2 races (provisional):

Event 1 – Fireball (16 entries)

1st 15155 David Hall, Paul Constable 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 15112 David Sayce, Steven Kyffin 4 3 – – 7 pts

3rd 15166 Simon Kings, Tbc Tbc 6 2 – – 8 pts

4th 15157 Keith Walker, Rhys Pickett 3 6 – – 9 pts

5th 15103 Nathan Rushin, Joanne Rushin 5 4 – – 9 pts

6th 14893 Mike Partridge, Claire Davis 9 5 – – 14 pts

7th 15149 Chris Turner, Colin Parke 8 8 – – 16 pts

8th 15161 Maria Stanley, Tom Darling 2 16 – – 18 pts

9th 15087 Christopher Powles, Darren Powles 16 7 – – 23 pts

10th 15119 Zoe King, Adrian King 7 16 – – 23 pts

Event 2 – Fast Handicap (34 entries)

1st RS 400 1515 Steve Cockerill, Sarah Cockerill 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd Merlin-Rocket 3741 Simon Lytton, Jackie Lytton 5 2 – – 7 pts

3rd RS 400 1418 Ben Townsend, Harry Dinage 4 9 – – 13 pts

4th RS 400 1105 Clive Everest, Helen Everest 3 17 – – 20 pts

5th Contender 693 David Patterson 1 20 – – 21 pts

6th Osprey 1326 Simon Townsend, Jack Townsend 6 16 – – 22 pts

7th RS 400 1444 Nick Martin, Claire Darch 7 15 – – 22 pts

8th Merlin-Rocket 3728 Judith Massey , Graham Williamson 35 3 – – 38 pts

9th Buzz 1027 Jane Noble, Mark Wilson 35 4 – – 39 pts

10th RS 400 1346 Matt Johnston , Clare Power 35 5 – – 40 pts

Event 3 – Flying 15 (11 entries)

1st 4060 Andrew Jameson, James Grant 3 1 – – 4 pts

2nd 3994 David Hitchcock , Ian Nicholson 1 4 – – 5 pts

3rd 4004 Charles Apthorp , Timothy Apthorp 2 3 – – 5 pts

4th 3951 Nick Peters, Guy McBride 5 2 – – 7 pts

5th 4061 Chris Waples, Simon Hunt 4 5 – – 9 pts

6th 3736 Peter Bannister, Sue Bannister 6 6 – – 12 pts

7th 3843 Jeremy White, Gaynor Orton 7 9 – – 16 pts

8th 3590 Charlie Mckee, Chris Morgan 8 8 – – 16 pts

9th 3884 Mark Nicholson, Amelia Nicholson 12 7 – – 19 pts

10th 3812 Paul Maxfield, Caroline Maxfield 12 12 – – 24 pts

Event 4 – Hadron, Aero9, DZero (10 entries)

1st 151 James Jenkins 3 1 – – 4 pts

2nd 66 David Valentine 2 3 – – 5 pts

3rd 312 Tim Weeden 4 2 – – 6 pts

4th 328 Thomas Southwell 1 10 – – 11 pts

5th 311 Simon Boylin 5 6 – – 11 pts

6th 121 Richard Holden 6 7 – – 13 pts

7th 234 Max Jones 11 4 – – 15 pts

8th 131 Roger Millett 11 5 – – 16 pts

9th 107 Mark Wippell 11 8 – – 19 pts

10th 144 Nigel Cowan 11 9 – – 20 pts

Event 5 – Finn (28 entries)

1st 567 Martin Hughes 1 3 – – 4 pts

2nd 100 Matthew Walker 2 5 – – 7 pts

3rd 90 Richard Sharp 7 2 – – 9 pts

4th 21 Michael De Courcy 4 9 – – 13 pts

5th 718 Mark Macdonald 6 8 – – 14 pts

6th 3 Simon Pettit 3 12 – – 15 pts

7th 83 George Coles 5 16 – – 21 pts

8th 631 Richard Hart 9 15 – – 24 pts

9th 22 Andrew Wylam 10 14 – – 24 pts

10th 753 Peter Barr 8 18 – – 26 pts

Event 6 – Asymmetric Handcap (23 entries)

1st Musto Skiff 584 Andrew Gould 2 4 – – 6 pts

2nd Musto Skiff 583 Lee Cullen 6 13 – – 19 pts

3rd Musto Skiff 544 Christian Reynolds 24 1 – – 25 pts

4th RS 700 1063 Theo Galyer 1 24 – – 25 pts

5th RS 700 944 James Bayliss 24 2 – – 26 pts

6th RS 800 1124 Robert Gullan, Mari Shepherd 24 3 – – 27 pts

7th RS 700 1029 Rob Higgins 3 24 – – 27 pts

8th RS 800 1154 Ruth Allan, Alice Masterman 4 24 – – 28 pts

9th RS 700 1068 Roland Smith 24 5 – – 29 pts

10th RS 700 1061 Andy Wright 5 24 – – 29 pts

Event 7 – 29er (11 entries)

1st 1159 Ben Tuttle , Will Balch 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 2882 Rachel Pyke, Caitlin Williams 2 4 – – 6 pts

3rd 1967 Adrian Williams, Ben Stokes 12 2 – – 14 pts

4th 2416 Josh Stokes, Gregan Bergmann Smith 12 3 – – 15 pts

5th 1249 Max Sydenham, Freddie Covell 12 5 – – 17 pts

6th 1321 Harvey Jenkins, Lola Rivero-Blackburn 12 6 – – 18 pts

7th 725 Libby Thompson, Maddie Bilbrough 12 7 – – 19 pts

8th 2879 Oliver Thompson, Ben Stokes 12 8 – – 20 pts

9th 1789 Charlotte Rankine, Lucy Mitchell 12 9 – – 21 pts

10th 1867 Rachel Harper, Tom Armstrong 12 12 – – 24 pts

Event 8 – RS200 (33 entries)

1st 1633 Louis Johnson, Lucy Hewitson 1 3 – – 4 pts

2nd 1657 Tom Hewitson, Jo Hewitson 2 4 – – 6 pts

3rd 598 Aidan Mitchell, Lucy on Mon / Ella Mitchell 3 7 – – 10 pts

4th 1039 Tom Goodey, Richard Thomas 4 6 – – 10 pts

5th 796 Dan Vincent, Ella Vincent 5 9 – – 14 pts

6th 1206 James Ross, Monty Ross 6 19 – – 25 pts

7th 1540 Lee Sydenham, Anne Sydenham 34 1 – – 35 pts

8th 880 James Hammett, Jess Hammett 34 2 – – 36 pts

9th 1624 Ian Pinnell, Constance Pinnell 34 5 – – 39 pts

10th 997 Nev Watson, Sophie Watson 34 8 – – 42 pts

Event 10 – Medium Handicap (29 entries)

1st Supernova 1080 James Gerwat 1 5 – – 6 pts

2nd K 1 73 Ian Duke 6 1 – – 7 pts

3rd K 1 120 Jeremy Hudson 5 2 – – 7 pts

4th Laser / ILCA 7 181047 Charles Porter 4 3 – – 7 pts

5th Laser / ILCA 7 208888 Simon Radford 3 4 – – 7 pts

6th Europe 389 Rob Wilder 2 12 – – 14 pts

7th Byte C1 3613 Charlotte Hitchmough 10 7 – – 17 pts

8th RS Vision 256 Jonathan Field, Levon Pogosian 8 9 – – 17 pts

9th National 12 3217 John Rees, Heather Rees 7 11 – – 18 pts

10th Europe 387 Andre Ozanne 9 10 – – 19 pts

Event 10a – 2000 (12 entries)

1st 22648 Jeremy Michell, Megan Gately 3 1 – – 4 pts

2nd 21160 Jonathan Greatorex, Judith Greatorex 2 3 – – 5 pts

3rd 2670 Ed Sumner, Paul Gatley 4 5 – – 9 pts

4th 2462 Simon O’Hea, Angie Broad 6 4 – – 10 pts

5th 21431 Ben Oakley, Barbara Langford 1 13 – – 14 pts

6th 22268 Peter Doe, Chris Doe 13 2 – – 15 pts

7th 22000 Daniel Wilding, Richard Wilding 7 9 – – 16 pts

8th 1 Ollie Jameson, Luke Hooper 5 13 – – 18 pts

9th 21527 Robert Southern, Beanie Southern 13 6 – – 19 pts

10th 21416 Hugh Stallard, Jonathan Whitehead 13 7 – – 20 pts

Event 11 – RS Aero 7 (29 entries)

1st 3656 Mark Riddington 3 2 – – 5 pts

2nd 3286 John Derbyshire 4 3 – – 7 pts

3rd 1544 James Witts 2 8 – – 10 pts

4th 3326 Peter Chaplin 7 5 – – 12 pts

5th 3675 Nigel Rolfe 5 7 – – 12 pts

6th 2962 Mark Ripley 10 9 – – 19 pts

7th 3760 Jason Hardman 8 15 – – 23 pts

8th 3667 Edward Parsons 11 14 – – 25 pts

9th 1463 Paul Wright-Anderson 12 13 – – 25 pts

10th 3677 Peter Craggs 9 21 – – 30 pts

Event 12 – RS Aero 5 (17 entries)

1st 3747 Hilary Baker 3 3 – – 6 pts

2nd 3806 Paul Hammett 2 5 – – 7 pts

3rd 2288 Clare Jones 5 6 – – 11 pts

4th 2287 Emma Stokes 6 8 – – 14 pts

5th 2293 Caroline Martin 18 1 – – 19 pts

6th 2462 Alessandra Tydeman 1 18 – – 19 pts

7th 1149 18 2 – – 20 pts

8th 2736 Fiona Pyke 18 4 – – 22 pts

9th 3671 Lindy Mitchell 4 18 – – 22 pts

10th 1849 Nicci Kilpatrick 18 7 – – 25 pts

Event 13 – Solo (27 entries)

1st 5831 Richard Lovering 1 2 – – 3 pts

2nd 5781 Alex Butler 3 3 – – 6 pts

3rd 5583 Martin Frary 2 6 – – 8 pts

4th 5964 Paul Bartlett 4 5 – – 9 pts

5th 5748 Neil Davison 7 4 – – 11 pts

6th 5569 Nick Rawlings 5 12 – – 17 pts

7th 4381 David Brand 10 7 – – 17 pts

8th 5258 Simon Lomas-Clarke 8 10 – – 18 pts

9th 5836 Mark Harper 9 11 – – 20 pts

10th 4892 Ian Barnett 28 1 – – 29 pts

Event 14 – ILCA 6 (8 entries)

1st 207802 George Panter 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 207093 Sam Bradshaw 9 2 – – 11 pts

3rd 195241 Oliver Nelson 9 3 – – 12 pts

4th 194124 Mark Tinkler 9 4 – – 13 pts

5th 157276 Ryan Cushing 9 5 – – 14 pts

6th 180834 Tom Flintham 9 6 – – 15 pts

Event 14a – ILCA 4 (20 entries)

1st 183526 Jude Stanley 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 212008 Ed Day 1 2 – – 3 pts

3rd 192552 Luke Watson 5 3 – – 8 pts

4th 174503 James Healey 3 9 – – 12 pts

5th 192558 Sam Watson 8 4 – – 12 pts

6th 199073 Oscar Pitman 4 8 – – 12 pts

7th 19 Oscar Hoult 6 6 – – 12 pts

8th 195244 Josie Kelly 7 7 – – 14 pts

9th 204670 Sophie Taylor 9 11 – – 20 pts

10th 189694 Sue Manning 21 5 – – 26 pts

Event 15 – Firefly (21 entries)

1st 3154 Dom Johnson, Izzy Johnson 2 2 – – 4 pts

2nd 2803 Edward Smith, Izzy Bretherton 1 4 – – 5 pts

3rd 3739 Lucy Boreham, Rachel Crebbin 3 14 – – 17 pts

4th 4000 Matthew Mason, William Mason 4 15 – – 19 pts

5th 3133 Amy Morris, Gilly Phillips 21 1 – – 22 pts

6th 3850 Stuart Hudson, Lizzie Hudson 21 3 – – 24 pts

7th 3615 James McEwen, Ben McEwen 21 5 – – 26 pts

8th 1867 Steve Greaves, Arthur Greaves 21 6 – – 27 pts

9th 3318 Guy Davison, Frances Davison 21 7 – – 28 pts

10th 1956 Tim Carver, Hayley Renshaw 21 8 – – 29 pts

Event 16 – RS Feva (33 entries)

1st 4545 Mark Jenkins Jauma, Alex Sydenham 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 5279 Will Bailey, Finlay Lomas-Clarke 1 2 – – 3 pts

3rd 7605 Benjamin Ripley, Joshua Inglesfield 3 4 – – 7 pts

4th 4984 Jemima Day, Will Sawtell 6 5 – – 11 pts

5th 6199 Angus McEwen, Robbie Hudson 7 6 – – 13 pts

6th 6022 Caedon Faulkner-Leask, Cailah Leask 8 7 – – 15 pts

7th 6299 Maya Bergann-Smith, Emilia Ripley 9 9 – – 18 pts

8th 7052 Ella Jones, Florence Ingram 16 3 – – 19 pts

9th 337 Alec Stanley, Finn Ramus 11 8 – – 19 pts

10th 5454 Samuel Tonks, Ollie Laker 10 10 – – 20 pts

Event 17 – RS Tera Sport (9 entries)

1st 9 Ned Coles 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 2793 Alex Coles 3 3 – – 6 pts

3rd 2381 Eve Bradshaw 2 8 – – 10 pts

4th 2871 Harry Mitchell 11 2 – – 13 pts

5th 3496 Zoe Lomas-Clarke 11 4 – – 15 pts

6th 2317 Oscar Bartlett 11 5 – – 16 pts

7th 2382 Isla Hoult 11 6 – – 17 pts

8th 2333 Isabelle Tonks 11 7 – – 18 pts

9th 3216 Amelie Thompson 11 11 – – 22 pts

