International 14 Prince of Wales Cup – 98 years later

The Prince of Wales Cup – the P.O.W – presented to the National 14 class by HRH The Prince of Wales, was first raced for at Cowes on 1 August 1927.

The winner was Irex II (No. 78) sailed by Cecil Atkey, 2nd Radiant (No. 63) Uffa Fox and 3rd Vamooosa (No. 98) Morgan Giles.

Ninety-eight years later the 2025 PoW was sailed at Weymouth on Sunday 22 May. The winners and International 14 national champions were Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett (No. 1569), 2nd Glen Truswell and Ed FitzGerald (No. 1553) and 3rd Andy and Tom Partington (No. 1559).

Glen Truswell and Ed FitzGerald were winners of the Wind Whisperer trophy for the overall week, counting the eight race series with one discard, and the Royal Cornwall for the whole week including the PoW race, no discard.

International 14 Prince of Wales Cup 2025

1st 1569 – Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett

2nd 1553 – Glen Truswell and Ed FitzGerald

3rd 1559 – Andy Partington and Tom Partington

4th 1567 – Martin Jones and Harry Kennedy

5th 1572 – Peter Bromley and Hugh Maclean

6th 1544 – James Cunnison and Aidan Mobley

7th 1522 – Andy Brown and Stuart Keegan

8th 1568 – Liam Stacpoole and Wayne Barnicoat

9th 1558 – Robin Pascal and Martin Pascal

10th 1484 – Josh Kerr and Ali Kent

11th 1531 – Andrew Penman and Chris Watson

12th 1527 – Philip McDanell and Luke Boughton

13th 1520 – Roger Ewart Smith and James Bayliss

14th 1545 – Paul Anderson and Luca DeJong

15th 1566 – Philip Gladman and Natasha Gladman

RET 1575 – Andy Fitzgerald and Daniel Johnson

RET 1565 – Danny Boatman and Bill Maughan

RET 1546 – Charles Duchesne and Philip McDanell

Prize-giving for International 14 Prince of Wales Week at the WPNSA

The 100th anniversary P.O.W. regatta will take place in 2027 most likely at the Itchenor SC.