Fireball Nationals – Gillard and Thompson 2025 UK Champions

Tom Gillard and Andy Thompson are the 2025 UK Fireball Champions.

After eigtht races at Looe SC, Gillard and Thompson finished with a: 2, 1, 1, 2, 1, 1 scoreline, dropping their final two race retirements for an eight point overall total.

Second were DJ Edwards and Vyv Townend with: 1, 3, 4, 1, 2, 2, for a 13pt total and third Dave Hall and Paul Constable with: 3, 3, 3, 4, 1, 1, on 15 pts.

Just the one final race (race 8) Tuesday, won by Dave Hall and Paul Constable with second Peter Gray and Rich Pepperdine, taking fourth overall, and Paul Cullen and Simon Forbes finishing third and eighth overall.

P&B & Zhik Fireball UK Nationals 2025

Final Leaders after 8 races, 2 discard (36 entries)

1st 15122 Thomas Gillard and Shandy – – 8 pts

2nd 15144 DJ Edwards and Vyv Townend – – 13 pts

3rd 15172 David Hall and Paul Constable – – 15 pts

4th 15118 Peter Gray and Rich Pepperdine – – 22 pts

5th 14940 Georgia Booth and Oliver Davenport – – 26 pts

6th 15091 Graham Cook and William Cook – – 35 pts

7th 15120 Vincent Horey and Robert Gardiner – – 36 pts

8th 15147 Paul Cullen and Simon Forbes – – 39 pts

9th 15073 Joe Warwicker and Tim Saunders – – 53 pts

10th 15151 Martyn Lewis and Daniel Lewis – – 57 pts

Full results available here . . .